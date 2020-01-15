Chitimukulu urges govt to sensitise people on benefits of NHI scheme

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

PARAMOUNT chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people of Northern Province has appealed to government to embark on a robust exercise to sensitise and educate people on the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Chitimukulu said the Ministry of Health should fully explain the advantages of the NHI Scheme to the people, especially those in the rural and peri-urban areas.

The Mwine Lubemba (owner of Bembaland) said the scheme was foreign, therefore it was important that health workers should take advantage of churches, markets and other public places to sensitise the people about the scheme.

He said more needed to be done for the ordinary people in rural areas to be made aware and accept the NHI scheme with both hands.

The traditional leader said sensitisation on the NHI should be done in local languages.

Chitimukulu urged Non-Governmental Organisations, traditional leaders, the civil society and other stakeholders to ensure that people in his chiefdom familiarise themselves with the NHI scheme and how it would benefit them.

And health minister Chitalu Chilufya said the government would work tirelessly sensitise the people in different areas of Northern Province on the benefits of the scheme.

Dr Chilufya said the working class would only contribute one per cent of their salaries, while the employer would only add another one per cent that would cater for medical services of the workers at public health institutions of their choice.

He said all those who contribute one per cent to the scheme, including their family members would not pay for medical services when they fall sick.

“We have reduced the burden of the people to spend unnecessary amounts because the hospitals will only be claiming what one has contributed, those who do not work will be assessed by the hospital management if they are capable of paying or not and those who are vulnerable will be assisted using the Health Social Protection programme to access medical services,” Dr Chilufya explained.

He said those who were self-employed had their own criteria of paying for health services because the insurance scheme was for every Zambian regardless of their standing in society.

Dr Chilufya said in other countries in the Western world, health insurance was the key for the people and if one does not have a health insurance policy, they would not readily access available medical services in their locality.

“If people can manage to insure their vehicles when they purchase them, how can they fail to insure their health?” asked Dr Chilufya.