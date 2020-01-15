Nevers mourns Kashita, Fara

MMD president Nevers Mumba says the late Andrew Kashita was instrumental in the founding of the party.

And President Edgar Lungu has described the late former cabinet minister as a consummate technocrat who believed that Zambia could not only be industrialised but democratised.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has paid tribute to former Zambia National Service commandant Major General Tom Fara who died in the Maina Soko Military Hospital on Monday.

Mumba said the party had learnt of the passing on of Kashita and Maj Gen Fara with deepest shock and sadness.

“Mr Kashita was instrumental in the founding of our party the Movement for Multiparty Democracy. His commitment to helping our party to deliver on its first manifesto was quite clear for all to see. He was a selfless and dedicated stewart of the party. He held very senior cabinet portfolios and only used them to making Zambia a progressive state. He served well. We wish his wife and family God’s comfort during this difficult time,” he said. “Major General Tom Fara on the other hand also served with deep dedication, his country Zambia. He rose to the rank of Commander of the Zambia National Service through commitment and selfless dedication. The transformative work that he did as commander speaks for its self. We wish his family God’s comfort during this difficult time. May God grant us His unfailing Grace as a nation.”

And President Lungu said Kashita, who died early Monday morning, was one of the earliest Zambian engineers who went on to become a cabinet minister in the UNIP government.

He said said Kashita was among a group of eminent Zambians that fought for multi-party democracy because he believed the time had come to reform the political system in the country.

President Lungu said Kashita would be remembered for the liberalisation of the transport sector in the country.

And President Lungu paid tribute to Maj Gen Fara who died in the Maina Soko Military Hospital.

President Lungu said the history of the Zambia Defence Forces cannot be complete without the mention of the name Tom Fara.

He said Maj Gen Fara, was a hard working General, who transformed the ZNS to what it is today.

“My thoughts are with the Kashita and Fara families at this moment, ” said President Lungu, in a statement issued by State House spokesperson Isaac Chipampe.