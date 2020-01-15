Southern Zambia to receive more rain

FROM January 11 to 17 there shall be enhanced rainfall activities across the country, says Southern Province meteorological officer Tresphord Sota.

Presenting a rainfall performance at the first ever Southern Province Climate Change Indaba supported by the WWF at Protea Hotel on Tuesday, Sota advised farmers to practice conservation farming, agro forestry and commercial horticulture.

“The period from 11th to 17th January 2020, the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will be oscillating about the southern borders of Zambia enhancing rainfall activities across the country. This means that there will be an improvement in rainfall activities in the southern part of the country,” Sota said.

He said from January 1 to 10, Livingstone recorded a -46 per cent departure from normal rainfall after recording 149 millimetres against the normal record of 275 mm.

Sota said Choma recorded -50 per cent departure from normal rainfall of 319 mm after recording 161 mm.

He also advised farmers to consider crop diversification by planting drought resistance crops so as to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The two-day indaba was attended by Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale, his permanent secretary and his deputy Liomba Mwangala and Kennedy Mubanga respectively and chief Chikanta and chieftainess Mweenda.

The WWF was represented by Zambia deputy country director Norman Rigava.