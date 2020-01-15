The Petauke girl who became a FIFA referee

WHEN it was only fashionable for girls of her age in Nanile village of Petauke district to spend their free time helping out with house chores, Diana Chikotesha chose to join the boys playing football.

During her days as a pupil at Kazala Primary School, Diana was usually the only girl amongst the boys on the pitch. Her father did not approve, but what could she do? She loved to play soccer.

It was not quite professional football but because Diana dreamed of becoming a soccer star one day, she took her primary school playing days as an important foundation upon which a successful football career could be built.

After primary school, Diana moved to Kaulu Day Secondary School where she continued to feature on the soccer pitch.

Diana’s dream of becoming a football star would never materialise however. She would instead end up as an ambitious FIFA referee.

After making it Grade 10, Diana relocated to Lusaka where she attended Lumumba Secondary School in Matero township. The demands of school, along with a strict older sister who believed soccer was not for girls, halted her dream.

“From Grade 10, I didn’t have a lot of time. Maybe it was because of my guardian who was very strict on me. My guardian was not really for the idea of me becoming a footballer. That is how I slowed down, but I still had interest in football. I thought about what else I could do apart from playing football. Then I thought of joining refereeing because it is still in the same circle,” Diana explains.

After completing secondary education, Diana went to Massi Computing College before a brief working stint at Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company. But her heart was always with football.

One day in 2009, as Diana sat down to watch a game of football on television, she saw international referee Gladys Lengwe officiating a game. That day would motivate her to take up a career as a football official.

“Afterwards I became interested and I started looking for the place where these referees meet and eventually found myself at Evelyn Hone College where the referees used to meet. At that time, it was Wellington Kaoma who was in charge,” she recalls.

Five years later, in 2014, Diana received her badge as a FIFA International. And she has not looked back since.

Diana has since officiated over 40 international games. Her career highlight, however, came last November when she officiated at the CAF Under-23 men’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“My biggest tournament so far has been the CAF Under 23 men’s Africa Cup. It was not easy but it has done a lot in terms of boosting my morale and confidence. I didn’t think I would perform when I go there but thank God I did wonders. I was given the Mali-Cameroon game, it was a fast game. It was not easy but we managed to handle the game with the rest of the team,” she says with a chuckle.

Diana is now applying that new morale and confidence as she officiates in the local league which she believes is growing and becoming better. Her dream now is to officiate at the World Cup.

The 31-year-old lecturer of Physical Education at Rockview University is aware that the route to officiating at the World Cup is no easy one.

“Of course my dream is go to the World Cup one day, that’s my dream. I want to be where Janny Sikazwe and Gladys Lengwe have been,” she says.

Diana acknowledges that the career is male dominated.

“Sometimes there are lot of critics, people who are just there to pull you down saying you can’t do this,” she says.

Diana also points out that the demands of being a mother and a wife, to a man she describes as loving and supportive, can sometimes be overwhelming, but she remains determined.

She says she is prepared for a possible call-up to officiate at the World Cup.

“So basically it is about training, it is about physique and understanding the laws of the game technically. We have a very supportive COSAFA referees’ manager who always keeps in touch with us to update us on the new techniques FIFA or CAF is trying to implement so it’s both technical and also physique,” Diana says.

On the local scene, Diana is enjoying her work especially now that the FAZ/MTN Super League has begun to attract scores of fans to stadia.

“I love the way the soccer fans are coming up to support the Zambian league. It is really entertaining and it gives me morale,” she says.

Diana was one of the assistant referees in the Week 16 fixture in which Nkana beat Napsa Stars 1-0.

“I will give you an example of that game. The stadium was fully packed [and] you are there in the field of play implementing the laws of the game, you feel rejuvenated by the fans,” says Diana.

“Although they are not cheering you, they are cheering the players but you feel excited. You feel like this game is big. That keeps you alert and you don’t find yourself flatfooted.”