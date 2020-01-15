Zesco challenges enormous and not isolated – Chiyumbe

WE have suffocated the energy sector and we need to give it oxygen to bring it to life, says engineer Geoffrey Chishimba Chiyumbe.

He says the Zesco scenario in its current state is analogous to pouring tap water into an empty container that has many big holes at its bottom or base, and hoping to fill it up.

In a write up ‘Genuine politics in the energy sector – lessons from Eskom’, Chiyumbe argues that the challenges in the energy sector are enormous and not isolated and as such they call for a structured and comprehensive reforms to restore it to sanity.

He said not even the hiking of tariffs would make Zesco efficient and viable.

“This government has introduced a culture of intimidation such that technocrats have been made to be purveyors of falsehoods against common sense just to advance the personal will of the politician, at the expense of mother Zambia’s development,” Chiyumbe said. “Technocrats have often found themselves in a precarious and compromised situation where we are reprimanded, threatened with loss of scarce employment and forced by our political superiors, to retract statements we earlier made in earnest that, though factual, didn’t sit well with the politician. We cannot continue to live a lie. After all this is a Christian nation where truth must be upheld in high esteem. Unfortunately, what we are always bombarded with are total and fabricated falsehoods. Who bewitched us? While politicians in South Africa accept responsibility, here in Zambia we unfortunately blame everything on climate change. It is not easy to fix a problem that you haven’t identified.”

He said Zambia had a crippled energy sector which had been in a state of emergency for some months now though lately “we are getting a temporary sigh of relief with the coming on line of Maamba collieries plant and offloading 300 megawatts into the national grid”.

“The challenges are well known and experts have provided tangible solutions to our government on what to do to dig ourselves out of this calamity called load- shedding, which has forcefully been lurking on our door steps without our formal invitation to it, and almost claiming membership into our family unit and which, if not properly tamed, may eventually claim citizenship in Zambia,” Chiyumbe said. “As much as we don’t accept what has caused it to visit our homes and businesses, we will struggle to permanently chase it away from our midst.”

Recently, in South Africa the board chairman of Eskom tendered in his resignation to the ANC government.

Jabu Mabuza resigned when he acknowledged that Eskom failed to honour its commitment to avoid load-shedding until January 13, 2020.

Eskom has also lately been going down and consequently crippling the South African economy.

Like Zesco, Eskom has in the recent past undergone many tariff upward adjustments with the hope that it would enhance and uplift the financial status of the ailing power firm.

Tariff increases unfortunately never produced the anticipated positive outcome because the system had too many leaking holes that needed to be sealed first.

“How is our situation today in Zambia? Tariffs have just been increased, a move that has driven the majority Zambian households into abject poverty, with many wondering if this PF government really cares for them,” Chiyumbe noted. “On the other side of the divide we see the PF government getting excited and assuring Zambians that load-shedding is coming to an end soon come mid 2020, and with increased tariffs now in effect, Zesco will be efficient and emerge as a viable power entity to reckon with in the region. [But] the challenges in the energy sector are enormous and not isolated and as such they call for a structured and comprehensive reforms to restore it to sanity. One isolated activity can never suddenly result in Zesco becoming an efficient and profit making power utility. The sector has leakages that need to be sealed. The ensuing sudden increase in confidence by the PF government has lifted them and taken them to a higher dimension of operation where they have now even decided to tamper with the power supply to the sensitive Copperbelt Province based mining companies.”

He noted that the government was surprisingly “very confident” and have announced that they are not going to renew the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) that has been running for the past 20 years between Zesco and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC).

Chiyumbe argued that the inefficiencies currently at Zesco were not just financial in nature but also organisational, technical and operational.

“This means therefore that even if government decides to increase tariffs even beyond cost reflectivity, Zesco will still have to work on its organisational, technical and operational challenges for it to attain the level which is globally accepted for a viable power entity in terms of performance benchmarks,” he said. “Zesco doesn’t know how much it incurs to render a service to its clients and so, in the absence of that empirical figure from the cost of service study, it would be naïve for anyone to say we have now attained price parity. Zesco for now only relies on what the Independent Power Producers (IPP’s) are offering as a negotiated rate.”

Chiyumbe said the Zesco scenario in its current state was analogous to pouring tap water into an empty container that has many big holes at its bottom or base, and hoping to fill it up.

“Wisdom dictates that the restoration process is to first seal the leaking holes as a first activity. The leaking holes have already been identified by a team of industry experts who already did a thorough diagnostic review, and include amongst others poor governance and management structure; political interference; technical and operational challenges as well as its current poor financial status, which has rendered it technically Insolvent; and its uncreditworthiness which has made the power entity difficult or impossible to access funds for Investments into its aged infrastructure,” said Chiyumbe. “Leadership means we must be willing to check our pride and arrogance at the door if leading change and success are the ultimate goals. Failure to act leads to failure. No wonder political pundits recommend that to be successful, a leader must surround himself with credible lieutenants.”