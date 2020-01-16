Are those opposed to Bill 10 Satanists? Deconstructing the language of Pentecostal supporters of Bill 10

Elsewhere, I had written how that there is no one common definition of Zambian Pentecostals. Briefly, there are at least four kinds of Zambian Pentecostals. The first one is the classical Pentecostal tradition. This tradition is epitomised by churches such as the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Zambia (PAOG), Church of God, and Pentecostal Holiness Church, to mention a few. I would classify other independent ministries such as Capital Ministries under this tradition as well. The second group is what I call revivalists or renewalists. This group of Pentecostals includes churches such as the BIGOCCA and the Grace Ministries Mission International. Typically, renewalists are offshoots from mainline denominations, such as the United Church of Zambia (UCZ), or the Reformed Church in Zambia.

The third group is the word of faith movement churches. These churches typically follow the American version of the Word of Faith movement as taught by Kenneth Haggins and Kenneth Copeland. Nevers Mumba’s Victory Ministries would belong to this word of faith group. The last group is what I call prophetism churches. This is somewhat new in Zambia characterised by pastors who behave like witchdoctors and mediums. People of all persuasions, rich and poor, flock to these prophetism churches for prayers and divination. The “profitas” fill their tents with zealous people coming for blessings and other funny stuff. As a deep believer in religious freedom, I take the view that the Zambian state cannot intervene and approve one group of faith over another. The over-zealous minister of religious affairs banned one of the “profita” apostle from entering Zambian soil. We had no savoury words for the honourable minister as what she had done by banning this prophet was unconstitutional and a violation of human rights. We may disagree with the way the profita churches conduct themselves, but unless they break Zambian law, the government of Zambia has no competence to arbitrate between religious doctrine.

The traditional Pentecostals emphasise more education for its clergy and are typically wealthier and stable. The traditional and classical Pentecostals would want to emphasise how different they are from the other groups. And I agree with them. Observers of Pentecostalism must learn to differentiate between classical Pentecostalism and the more doctrinally chaotic “profitas” model. Indeed, there are a lot of differences among these Pentecostal groups. These groups disagree sharply on things such as the role of the Holy Spirit, or the role of divination in the life of believers. It would be improbable to find divination in a classical Pentecostal church, the like of which is a staple of many “profita” churches.

Differences as they may be, Zambian Pentecostals, no matter which category they belong to – almost unanimously agree on one thing only – the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation. Not the only the Declaration of Frederick Chiluba in 1991, or the constitutionalisation of the Declaration in Chiluba’s 1996 constitution, or the preamblisation of the Declaration in Lungu’s 2016 constitution – but the kind of Declaration where Pentecostals believe that they must bring about more involvement of the Declaration in the life of the nation. Honourable Sumaili, the Minister of Religious Affairs likes characterising this as “actualisation” of the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation even if what is meant by “actualisation” remains as elusive as ever. There is this feeling that actualisation means more “professing” of the faith, and very little “doing” of the faith. Pentecostals would, therefore, tolerate a politician thief, as long as she holds steadfastly to a confession of faith. As far as the Declaration is concerned, Pentecostals agree as hydrogen molecules agree with oxygen molecules to create water. They are like a phone and a sim card. It is quite hilarious to see how a people who cannot see eye to eye on almost all doctrines of the Holy Spirit and “prophetism” agreeing on the Declaration – no matter how it is construed or misunderstood.

It comes therefore as no strange that there is a group of Pentecostals who believe that those opposed to Bill 10 are “satanic”, or “satanists”. This would never come from the more sophisticated classical Pentecostal groups. Nevertheless, the classical Pentecostals seem to tolerate this insult as long as it will help the whole Pentecostal enterprise to entrench more of the Declaration into Bill 10. Bishop Mbulo, for example, tried to dissociate himself from some pastor who had used the words such as “Satanists”, and “homosexuals” against Zambians opposed to the infamous Bill 10. This is the language he would never use. Nevertheless, even if he were to dissociate himself from the likes of the uneducated and unsophisticated Pentecostals, Bishop Mbulo still holds to a certain belief that the Declaration must be “actualised”, and Christian values and ethics should be specifically constitutionalised to be the only national values in Zambia. This is what Bill 10 is trying to promise. Once Bishop Mbulo noticed that the Nakacinda Committee Report is trying to tone down the whole Christian values language – Bishop Mbulo has returned to try and continue convincing parliamentarians to “actualise” the Declaration. I am extremely concerned with this kind of approach to Zambia’s Bill 10.

First, some Zambian clergy approach issues of the state as if there is an equal bargaining power between citizens and the state. Each time that the state claims to go into a negotiation with a citizen, the default must always be that the state is coming to the bargaining table with a tremendous advantage. The state always comes to bargaining with teargas, guns and bombs. Of course, Dr Lungu is not walking about with teargas, but surely, he is not coming to any negotiation on an equal footing with say – Mr Hakainde Hichilema. Churches must embrace their role as advocates for the powerless and defenceless. If the government wants to change the constitution, we must always treat them with an ethic of suspicion and not the naivety of approval. As a faith that loves power, and material prosperity, Pentecostals from my experience and from years of observing their attitude towards the state are much less likely to confront corruption and theft. When Nevers Mumba stopped to support Chiluba’s corruption to found an opposition party, he was the exception to the rule. The only credible exception who sacrificed his family, friends, and stability to oppose a Christian president who had become endemically corrupt. For many other Pentecostal leaders, it was business as usual with the corrupt Chiluba as long as Chiluba would give them brown envelopes, diplomatic passports, or diplomatic postings.

Second, Zambian Pentecostal clergy must never think of themselves as voices of the majority at the expense of the rights of minorities. Bishop Mbulo and Bishop Joshua Banda, as an example, have made it a point to point out that all they are doing regarding Bill 10 is the voice of the majority of Zambians. Nevertheless, human rights are not subject to the whims of the majority. We will lose our democratic character as a nation if we are going to subject critical human rights to the whims and wishes of the majority. What Bishop Mbulo is proposing about Bill 10 must not just be evaluated from the perspective of the majority – but rather from the standpoint of individual liberties. Even if most Zambians are Christians – stating that the Zambian state will only be a nation of “Christian values or ethics” is a violation of the rights of non-Christians, even if these non-Christians are an insignificant minority. In any case, the Zambian state is already a Christian nation, by Chiluba’s Declaration of 1991, by Kaunda’s numerous declarations both pre-and-post independence and through the declarations of Zambia’s subsequent presidents. Why then should it be necessary to push through these “Christian ethics” to be the only ethics recognised in Zambia?

Third, some clergy is saying that they are trying to cure an inconsistency because a nation cannot be a “Christian nation” and a multi-religious nation at the same time. The thing is, this concern is simply disingenuous. Zambia is already a “Christian nation”, that is also a “multi-religious nation”. This is not a contradiction, and those stating so are simply trying to cook a storm in a teacup. In any case, the Christian nation of Zambia is forbidden by the Bill of Rights from imposing faith on individual Zambians because even if Zambia is a Christian nation, individual Zambians have the constitutionally protected right to belong to any religion of their choice or to have no religion at all. The Christian nation proposals being advocated for in Bill 10 are dangerous, unnecessary, and are only being proposed for the benefit of a very vocal constituency of Pentecostals, which is one way of saying all Pentecostals of all stripes- both the educated ones and the least educated ones. Both the stable classical Pentecostals and the more chaotic “profitas” who would see satanism in anything opposing Bill 10.

The Bill 10 conversation must continue. For sure, there is more that Pentecostals can do to make Zambia a more just society. But will they?

Elias Munshya is a multi-disciplinary professional with degrees in theology, law, counselling (psychology), and business administration. He can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com.