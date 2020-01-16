Bank manager tells court how ZMD directors received money from GBMS boss

A BANK manager has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the four suspended directors of the Zambia Meteorological Department each received K112,035.05 from the chief executive officer of GBMS Engineering Limited which was engaged by the government to ditigitalise meteorological data.

This is in a matter where Jacob Nkomoki, Joseph Kanyanga, Overseas Mwangase and Mukufute Mukelabai are charged with two counts of corrupt practices and abuse of authority of office.

Baruch Phiri Chambakata, the manager of ZANACO Bank North Branch, told chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale that Nkomoki, Mwangase, Mukelebai and Kanyanga received K112.035.05 each in their personal accounts from GBMS chief executive officer Godwin Banda in November 2015.

Chambakata said last November Anti-Corruption Commission officers went to his office and requested a printout of transactions on Banda’s account for November 2015.

He said he checked the documents relating to the account and found photocopies of four transfers that were made by Banda to four different beneficiaries.

Chambakata said the transactions were electronic fund transfers to Nkomoki who has an account with Standard Chartered Bank, Mwangase’s account with FNB Arcades branch, Kanyanga’s account with Barclays Bank and the final transfer in Mukelabi’s account with Barclays Bank Mongu branch.

He said the quartet received equal sums of money amounting to K112,035.05 each in their personal accounts, which was sent to them by Banda.

The 12,459 euros which was said to have been corruptly solicited for by the four directors as gratification from GBMS Engineering Limited was meant for workers who were implementing a rainfall data digitalising project as it was paid by the contractor.

The money was allegedly solicited as an inducement or reward in order for the directors to sign the completion statement for works awarded to GBMS Engineering Limited.

Trial continues.