NGOCC bemoans PF, UPND decision to adopt male candidates in Chilubi polls

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it is high time political parties in Zambia recognised the critical role that women play in the governing of the country.

Executive director Engwase Mwale said NGOCC was disappointed with the decision by both the Patriotic Front and the United Party for National Development to adopt male candidates in the Chilubi Constituency parliamentary by-election.

Mwale said the PF and the UPND had missed an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to gender equality and women’s participation in decision-making.

“Over the years, NGOCC and the women’s movement at large, have been concerned about the low participation of women in decision-making at all levels. The Chilubi by-election presented an opportunity to all the political parties to at least maintain the numbers of women in the House,” she said.

“Last year, we lost two female members of parliament moving from 18 per cent to now a paltry 17.2 per cent.

Therefore, the decision of the governing party PF, and the largest opposition political party UPND, to go against the appeals by the women’s movement to have a replacement of a female in the by-election dampens the commitment to 50-50 representation of both men and women.”

Mwale said women’s participation in decision-making was not only important but also a development imperative.

“As we have continually stated, sustainable development will remain elusive for as long as women are excluded from occupying positions of influence at all levels; Parliament and local government among others. It is our hope, therefore that other political parties will adopt women as candidates in the Chilubi by-election,” said Mwale.

The Chilubi seat fell vacant following the death of area MP Rosaria Fundanga last November.

The by-election will be held on February 13.