Stray bullet hits boy in Chingola riots

A 10-YEAR-OLD grade four pupil has been hit by a stray bullet in the riots in Chingola.

Riot police this morning fought running battles with rioting Chingola residents.

Reidents in Chingola have been rioting over what they call ritual killings in the mining town.

Meanwhile, seven police officers from the Copperbelt Crack Squad have been involved in an accident on their way to Chingola to quench riots.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga told a media briefing this morning that a juvenile had been hit with a stray bullet in Chingola.

“A male juvenile aged 10 sustained a gun shot wound and the parents reported that the juvenile was shot on the left hand shoulder. The juvenile has being identified as a grade 4 pupil Wallen Mwaba who was hit by a stray bullet and he is admitted at Nchanga Hospital,” Katanga explained.

She said Chingola residents fought running battles with police in the early hours of Thursday.

“We had riots in Chingola on the 16th January 2020 around 01:00 hours. The police received a call that a person was arrested and was about to be burnt alive. The police found that the person was beaten and tyres were organised to have him burnt. Police rescued the man and took him to Chiwempala police. The members of the public then followed with a view to burn the police where the man was kept. The wire fence was brought down. And that is how the riots started. The members blocked the roads, but the situation was contained,” she explained.

“Around 07:00 hours the residents went to loot a shop. The victim who was beaten sustained a swollen face. Upon inquiry, the victim was discovered to be a miner who had gone to drink after knocking of late. He works for Lubambe Mine in Chililabombwe. The members were not happy to find a person at that time, with what has been going on in Chingola. The miner has been identified as Russell Mwanakapongo, 40. After the situation was contained, the residents in Chiwempala regrouped again to start the riots. We called for re-enforcement in Kitwe and Chililabombwe. We have now deployed the mobile unit.”

And Katanga said the seven police officers who were involved in an accident were all admitted at Ndola Teaching Hospital.

“Police officers in the morning were involved in an accident. These officers are from the Copperbelt Crack Squad who were going for refueling in preparation for re-enforcement in Chingola. It was a serious accident which happened around 06:45 hours on Kabelenga and Chinika roads. Involved was the police Land Cruiser number 2028 which was extensively damaged. The vehicle was being driven by Chilala Luseko, 40, and he is admitted at Ndola Teaching Hospital,” said Katanga.

“Other seven police officers also sustained serious injuries and are admitted at Ndola Teaching Hospital. Also involved was a vehicle, ADE 1790, driven by Kalima Simponso, 22. The accident happened after the vehicle (police vehicle) due to break failure and other causes hit in the other vehicle and the police land cruiser over turned. We are still investigating the matter.”