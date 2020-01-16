Wina orders chain stores not to displace marketeers

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has directed supermarkets and chain stores not to displace marketeers and local business in compounds.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by her office, Vice-President Wina said supermarkets and chain stores should be aware that extending their businesses might result into the collapse of small businesses in such areas.

“Supermarkets and chain stores, while welcome to expand their businesses, should not entrench themselves in high density areas such as compounds as doing so destroys livelihoods of marketeers and local grocery shops, family businesses and enterprising Zambians who cannot compete with chain stores,” she said. “Supermarket chain stores should be aware that extending their businesses into compounds may result in the collapse of small businesses and loss of livelihoods among marketeers and traders. Such a situation is against the Patriotic Party government’s pro-poor social and economic development agenda as outlined in the PF manifesto and the Seventh National Development Plan.”

Vice-President Wina has since directed the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to guide and work closely with local authorities so that appropriate level of planning and business development is attained without sacrificing marketeers and traders in high density areas.

She further said her directive does not take away the recognition of foreign chain stores as an important source of diverse products, a market for local producers and a source of employment for many Zambians.

In order to ensure unique, profitable and sustainable local businesses, the Vice-President has also tasked marketeers and traders to attract customers by ensuring that their trading environments and practices adhered to stipulated laws, regulations and hygiene requirements at all times.