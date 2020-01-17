Low education and skills among factors leading to high unemployment – JCTR

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection says among the main causes of underemployment in Zambia is low education and skills, low levels of entrepreneurship coupled with limited access to appropriate finance, technology and markets.

The JCTR says this has resulted in a mismatch between skills mix imparted by the education system and the labour market needs.

In a presentation to the parliamentary budget committee on decent employment creation in Zambia, JCTR programme manager Innocent Ndashe said based on a Ministry of Finance report, many Zambians who have gone through the education system find difficulty getting decent jobs because they have inadequate skills for such jobs.

Addressing the Mwalimu Simfukwe chaired select Committee, Ndashe noted that this has implications on productivity as the labour productivity in Zambian firms is much lower compared to regional competitors.

He said many companies in Zambia were forced to hire foreign experts or invest considerable efforts in staff training to cover the various skills gaps.

“The poor skills could be attributed to the low enrolments in tertiary level and vocational institutions, which are key in imparting skills to the youth. According to Vision 2030, only two per cent of the country’s population has completed a Bachelors Degree or above by 2006. In addition, the quality and current number of TEVET institutions are inadequate,” Ndashe said.

He said though the Zambian economy had been on rise for most parts of the last decade, the rate of growth has been slowing in recent years under the pressure of increasing domestic and international economic challenges.

Ndashe gave an example of the fall in price of copper from $6,829 per tonne in 2014 to $5,160 in 2015 as having caused some mining companies to reconsider the scale of their operations and investments, a move which had great potential in adversely affecting growth prospects.

“In addition, some of the mining firms did lay off workers, which also increased the level of unemployment in the country. In present day, this is being experienced where firms and mining companies alike have laid off workers because of increased cost of doing business,” he said. “Furthermore, other local entities have alluded to the fact that though enactment of the employment code Act Number 3 of 2019 which repeals the 2012 labour legislation, covers more than minimum wages and drives the country decent employment standards, it does pose threats to the labour costs escalation, job losses and accelerated growth.”

Ndashe noted that, conferring to ILO, specific to youth unemployment that is on the rise in Zambia, the main causes and underemployment have been identified as low education and skills, low levels of entrepreneurship coupled with limited access to appropriate finance, technology and markets.

He named other causes as low absorptive capacity of the labour market for new entrants and the concentration of growth in highly capital-intensive and urban-based sectors like mining.

“This has led to one major identifiable cause of unemployment among young people who have acquired formal or semi-formal skills training being the skills mismatch as alluded to, where skills offered by training institutions are generally not relevant to the labour market demand and needs, because inter alia of outdated curricula and topics as well as subjects,” Ndashe said.

He said though policies to fulfil the Vision 2030 agenda may be in place, effective implementation that translates into actual employment creation has yet to be fully actualised considering the current constraints of funding to allow for investments in the Zambian economy.

“Regrettably, Zambia has achieved minimal economic diversification over the previous years and this can be attributed to debt challenges as one factor that has not allowed growth of key sectors such as education, health and agriculture. Economic output remains concentrated in the tertiary and primary sectors dominated by retail and wholesale trade, agriculture and mining,” said Ndashe.