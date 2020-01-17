Tembo bemoans police failure to arrest PF officials who hacked him

PATRIOTS for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo says the government and President Edgar Lungu have no desire to safeguard the personal security of common citizens who are not members of the ruling Patriotic Front.

In a statement yesterday, Tembo bemoaned what he called the continued failure by the Zambia Police Service to arrest PF cadres Paul Moonga and Reuben Banda on the alleged charge of aggravated robbery, “for the attack that they perpetrated on him and his members in Lusaka last November”.

He lamented that despite the two perpetrators being clearly identified by the victims, police have not effected any arrest.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we bemoan the continued failure by the Zambia Police Service to arrest Mr Paul Moonga, the Lusaka Province acting PF chairman and Mr Reuben Banda, a well-known PF cadre on a charge of aggravated robbery for the attack that they, together with other persons unknown, perpetrated on the PeP president and his members on 28th November 2019 along Cairo Road in Lusaka during the PeP 13th Fire Tender Scandal Protest, despite these two perpetrators being clearly identified by the victims,” the statement reads. “The last time that we made a follow-up on the case with officers at Lusaka Central Police Station, we were advised that the Complainant Statements that we submitted had been misplaced, which we find very strange.”

Tembo regretted the failure by the PF government in general and President Lungu in particular to condemn the aggravated robbery attack on his party members up to now, in which the PeP leader, among others, was allegedly hacked twice in the head with a machete and his phones and money amounting to more than K8,000 stolen.

“We particularly note that a week after PeP members were attacked along Cairo Road by PF officials, President Edgar Lungu was very prompt to condemn an attack on a PF member during a local government by-election in Mpulungu. It is worth noting that Mpulungu where the PF member was attacked is about 1,000 kilometres from State House whereas Cairo Road where PeP members were attacked is barely 10 kilometres from State House,” he said.

Tembo said based on such facts, it can further be deduced that violence and armed attacks on political opponents appear to form the cornerstone of President Lungu’s political strategy for the 2021 general elections.

Additionally, Tembo said it was apparent that President Lungu was more interested in serving the narrow partisan interests of the PF than in upholding the rule of law and ensuring the fair and equitable dispensation of justice across the entire citizenry regardless of political party affiliation.

“Based on the aforementioned facts, it could be concluded that the Government of the Republic of Zambia in general and President Edgar Lungu in particular have no desire to safeguard the personal security of common citizens insofar as such common citizens are not members of the ruling Patriotic Front political party,” Tembo said.

He said the PeP was still weighing its options in pursuit of justice in the matter.

“One thing that is certain however is that we shall find justice, one way or the other,” said Tembo.