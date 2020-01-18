Chief Nyampande dies

CHIEF Nyamphande of the Nsenga people in Petauke district has died.

He died on Friday night at Petauke district hospital.

Family spokesperson Jonathan Banda confirmed the traditional leader’s death yesterday.

Chief Nyamphande’s sister Esnart Lungu also confirmed her brother’s death.

“It’s true, my brother died last night (Friday), so I am at the house [of mourning],” said Lungu.

Senior Chief Kalindawalo of the Nsenga people in Petauke said all the chiefs in the Nsenga land were meeting at his place yesterday after which they declared the official funeral.

“I know you are aware that he has died but we are yet to meet and declare the official funeral traditionally, ” said Chief Kalindawalo.

Chief Nyamphande has been on the throne for over ten years.