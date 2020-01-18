Zesco reduces load-shedding

ZESCO Limited says it has reduced load-shedding hours from minimum 15 hours to between 10 and 12 hours countrywide following the full resumption of generation at Maamba Collieries Limited.

Public relations manager Hazel Zulu stated that the full resumption of generation at Maamba Collieries Limited follows the repair and restoration of the generating unit that was out of service for some time.

“Zesco Limited is pleased to inform its esteemed customers and the general public that the corporation has reduced load-shedding hours from minimum 15 hours to between 10 and 12 hours daily countrywide on a rotational basis,” she stated. “This development is due to the full resumption of generation at Maamba Collieries Limited following the repair and restoration of the generating unit that was out of service for some time.”

Zulu stated that the corporation was happy to announce that it had reviewed the situation and had made the decision to pass on the benefit to customers by slightly reducing the hours of load-shedding.

“It should be noted that Zesco will continue to review and monitor the water levels at the main reservoirs as the rain season progresses and will provide updates to the public accordingly. We, however, continue to appeal to our customers to employ energy efficient and conservation initiatives such as switching off lights when not needed and switching off electrical appliances when not in use as well as consider using alternative sources of energy where possible to help equitably share the available electricity,” stated Zulu. “We also want to advise customers to report any outages outside their load-shedding hours which may be attributed to faults.”