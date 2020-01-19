Forbes lists Zambia in top 7 tourist destinations in 2020

ZAMBIA has so much to offer tourists willing to go off-the-beaten-track, says renowned global media Forbes.

According to Forbes, Zambia has been rated as one of the best seven destinations to visit in 2020.

Forbes Travel top billing of Zambia comes barely two weeks after international news channel CNN rated the country among the top 20 destinations travelers must visit this year.

In a report entitled Add These Top 7 Under-The-Radar African Safaris To Your Bucket List, Zambia’s Lower Zambezi National Park was described as a place that offered tourists “much more” than other parks and safaris in Africa.

The report was authored by Sandra Macgregor, a Canadian writer and editor who specialises in travel, food and wine.

Zambia’s ranking also included positive citations of attractions such as the Victoria Falls which the author said was better viewed from the Zambian side.

A few more African countries were also mentioned in the report.

“Zambia (Lower Zambezi National Park) has much to offer tourists willing to go off-the-beaten-track. This underdeveloped park is nestled along the majestic Zambezi river (the fourth largest in Africa) and offers travelers a rare opportunity to safari by boat, kayak or canoe, and even go on fishing tours. Hippos, crocs, buffalo, and elephants are in plentiful supply as are wetland birds, including the majestic fish eagle,” reported Forbes adding a tip.

“Be sure to plan to spend a couple of extra days in Zambia visiting Victoria Falls, one of the world’s greatest natural wonders. Some say the Zambia side of the Falls is even more striking than the view from Zimbabwe.”

At the start of the year CNN advised world travelers and tourists that “Jaw-dropping national parks and awe-inspiring wildlife characterize this beautiful southern African country. With more than 30 per cent of the country’s land reserved for national parks, a visit to Zambia encourages you to get up close with nature.”

Added the CNN report: “Take South Luangwa National Park, brimming with trees, plants and vegetation, which is home to some 60 animal species, including leopards, elephants and buffalo. Farther west, Kafue National Park, the country’s largest, is a haven for flora and fauna.”

“If you want to spend your days soaking up the sun, head to Lake Kariba, Zambia’s answer to the French Riviera. Set yourself up for a peaceful few days of exploring via houseboat or get settled in a self-catering villa in the picturesque town of Siavonga.”

According the Eric Mwanza, first secretary press and public relations at Zambia’s Embassy in Washington DC, the excellent reviews the country continues to receive in American and international media is expected to have a positive spin on tourist arrivals in the country.

Mwanza said this would in turn enhance earnings from tourism which can significantly contribute to creation of jobs and generation of wealth.