Teqball to introduce coaching course

[By Bright Tembo]

TEQBALL Zambia says over 10 coaches from all provinces will over the next few months undergo a coaching course for the new sport.

Shukri Elijaiedi, Teqball Zambia’s international relations director, said youths and former football players will be engaged in all communities with the aim of growing the sport and make it one of the country’s biggest.

“I am very happy to have the former president Rupiah Banda to be here to launch the programme. Zambia is my second home and sports is my life and the second step for Teqball is soon we will do a workshop to train coaches in all the cities because Zambia is not only Lusaka. So three coaches from each city (province),” Elijaiedi said. “The youths in the country are the people that can really benefit from the sport and even former footballers they are also okay. Even those that are playing games, active football in eleven-a-side or seven-a-side because it’s a men’s and women’s sports.”

He urged young people to come forward and learn teqball.

“I just advise the young people to come and try the sport. The rules are simple and I’m sure they will enjoy it because the rules are very simple. Anyone can check the rules on YouTube,” Elijaiedi said.

“I hope to see more talent because we are going to have tournaments in Lusaka – maybe two weeks – and move to another province till we have a team that can represent the country at international tournaments.”

Meanwhile, Banda said he was excited with the introduction of teqball in the country.

“I am very, very thrilled that the game has been launched finally. I am glad that I have been connected to the sport and I’m glad that one day Zambia will be champions of the sports and to young ones it’s a new chance to be champions of the game,” said Banda.