Zambians are being reduced to ‘political dogs’ – Maiko

ZAMBIANS are being reduced to political dogs for the appeasement of politicians, says musician Maiko Zulu.

Zulu said everything that politicians do was carefully calculated, from the way they will ‘distribute’ development to the way they will loot the national treasury.

“Everything is well thought of and designed to make the people think that these are our masters who we so much depend on and they are doing us a favour by doing a tar mac road or a hospital,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page.

“There is a saying which goes ‘The way to a dog’s heart is through the stomach’, meaning if you want a dog to be loyal, feed it, but don’t feed it anyhow. Feed it at a specific time and place and preferably on a specific plate and throw a few treats here and there. This is a basic for dog owners and it works for every dog, small or big, friendly or vicious.”

Zulu said at times, one can keep a dog chained, angry and without food for long periods of time but once she or he arrives with a plate, the dog “will be wriggling its tail and smiling at you and thinking ‘my master, how I love my master…I can do anything for my master…oh master, give that bone’….”

Zulu said this was so similar to how the government was treating the people.

“Everything that politicians do is carefully calculated, from the way they will ‘distribute’ development to the way they will loot the national treasury, everything is well thought of and designed to make the people think that these are our masters who we so much depend on and they are doing us a favour by doing a tar mac road or a hospital,” he stressed.

“They rule us in such a way that national development is tied down to elections and staying in power. That is why the quickest way of getting government’s attention is when there is an election or by-election as we are having in Chilubi Island where suddenly, I hear the people have an ambulance and people who have the riches and the power are all over throwing cheap chitenge, T-sirts and hoodies to the poor people of the island who, like many other citizens, are chained to hunger, poverty, high taxes and lack of employment. This time somebody wants the people’s loyalty via a vote.”

Zulu said suddenly the poor people of Chilubi had become so important that soon, even the President might just drop by.

“Just like the faithful dog who was chained, the master is here with a bone expecting the dog to be loyal. In ‘Ambush In The Night’, Bob Marley sang: ‘They keep us hungry and when you gonna get some food, your brother got to be your enemy’. Zambians are being reduced to political dogs for the appeasement of politicians. They know that because our people are poor, they will jump at anything you throw at them. Should we start killing MPs for people to see development?” he stated.

Zulu said the country had adequate resources for every citizen but because some were so preoccupied with holding on to power, the wealth of the nation was a preserve of those few and the people around them.

He said it was in their interest that the people were kept powerless, poor and ignorant so that when the masters come, it must seem obvious that without the master, the people are nothing.

Zulu said it would not be surprising to hear someone tell the people of Chilubi that “Lungu and PF have brought you an ambulance.”‘

He said nobody would tell the people that “you have bought an ambulance for yourselves through the tax that you pay.”

Zulu said national development was campaign centred and it was by design.

He said some projects would start three years before an election but completion would be deliberately delayed until a few weeks before elections, not because they could not be completed, but because it is a necessary campaign tool whose main aim is to win elections and then continue looting.

“That is how we saw many township roads by MMD just before the 2011 elections. But hear this: You can fool some people sometimes but you can’t fool all the people all the time. Even dogs have senses and stories of dogs attacking the owners or their children are very common. Every day the bucket goes to the well, one day the bottom will drop out,” said Zulu.