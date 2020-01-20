FAZ CHANGES WILL OUTLIVE KAMANGA – NJEKWA

LIVINGSTONE Pirates chairperson Aggrey Njekwa says members should not forget that the current constitution was adopted by the council and not the FAZ executive.

Giving a vote of thanks during the Southern Province Administrators’ Workshop, Njekwa said the FIFA-aligned constitution adopted by FAZ will outlive the Andrew Kamanga executive.

He said councillors were happy that FAZ had been bold enough to modernise the constitution.

“We want to thank the FAZ executive for implementing most of the changes they pledged to make. The biggest one is the change of the constitution. We as Southern Province are happy with that change,” he said.

Njekwa said members should not forget that the current constitution was adopted by the council and not the FAZ executive.

On the Maramba Stadium plea for adding it to the list of infrastructure to be upgraded, Njekwa said a resolution to push for the title deed of the facility was underway.

“On Maramba Stadium, we sat as club officials (Livingstone Pirates) to sort out this problem. The stadium has no title deed so we sat and requested that the stadium be given to the club as its own and that the title deed must come in the name of Livingstone Pirates,” he said according to the FAZ Facebook page.

He said Maramba Stadium missed out on earlier support on account of not having a title deed.

“We lost out on $100,000 because we did not have a direction on who we could have gotten that money. That is how that money found itself in Luanshya School of Excellency as they had a title deed,” he said.

Njekwa also hailed the kit distribution exercise that was a product of the 2017 FAZ council Annual General Meeting.”