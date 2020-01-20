HH is a man of inconsistencies – PF

THE PF in Eastern Province says Hakainde Hichilema has been contradicting himself on climate change issues in Zambia.

Eastern Province PF chairman Andrew Lubusha, in an inflammatory statement from Chipata, called UPND leader Hichilema an inconsistent man.

Over the past week, the PF in Eastern Province has been firing salvos at its imaginary enemies.

“Hakainde Hichilema is a man of inconsistencies. The only thing that has been constant with him throughout his almost 15 continuous years is his puffed-up know-it-all ‘what can you tell me’ arrogance and confrontational insulting language directed towards four successive heads of state,” Lubusha stated.

“Throughout his troubled political career, lies and half-truths have been a constant, while truth has been a variable that he has conveniently twisted to suit his purposes and agenda.”

Lubusha cited Hichilema’s recent Facebook posting where the opposition party leader stated that: “with the on-going good rains in most parts of the country, we thank God most sincerely for answering our prayers…”

He stated that it was astonishing that Hichilema was now thankful for on-going good rains.

“Isn’t this the same person who publicly denied that the nation’s electricity challenges, and poor crop yields and resultant hunger in parts of Zambia were brought about by drought which was in turn triggered by climate change?” Lubusha asked.

“It appears Mr Hichilema is in a constant state of flux…double-minded and confused. No wonder his own supporters get dizzy with his roller-coaster theatrics.”

Lubusha insisted that being inconsistent and untruthful had been Hichilema’s constant weakness.

“How can such a person be trusted?” wondered Lubusha.