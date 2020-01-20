Lameck Mangani says there is nothing criminal in the statement issued by Eastern Province information and publicity secretary William Phiri that there is need to bring everyone on board because the political situation in the province is not okay.
Reacting to the accusation by Patriotic Front media director Sunday Chanda that he is working with Colonel Panji Kaunda, a former diplomat and councillor Kennedy Shumba of Chipangali to discredit the first family and that they are hired by the UPND, Mangani said he was not interested in kindergarten politics.
“We have to be level headed by promoting healthy debates by looking at serious issues that confront our country, for example, in Eastern Province, it is a known fact that agriculture issues are serious on the ground. Let us deal with those issues than to deal with issues of blackmail, character assassination and so on, it will not take us anywhere. I was minister of home affairs in MMD and it has been proved that blackmail does not solve political problems. What solves problems is constructive engagement,” says Mangani.
This is really kindergarten politics Sunday Chanda is engaging in.
Sunday Chanda is carrying on like an unruly child – pouting and becoming increasingly strident with political opponents.
If Sunday Chanda wishes to carry on like a child, he needs to learn some kindergarten wisdom.
All he really needs to know about how to live and what to do and how to be, he can learn in kindergarten.
Too few of us realise it, but we share many things. Most of all, we share a representative government – and every one of us shares the incredible responsibility of running it by voting and participating in public discourse.
Our politicians must embrace our shared responsibility by discussing and debating political ideas civilly – by working out political agreements as well-mannered adults.
There’s need for them to play fair, nobody likes a dirty player – someone who hits below the belt.
Attempts to destroy or discredit political opponents with hyperbole and unsubstantiated accusations only lather up half the country as they alienate the other half. Such cynical dishonesty drives us apart, making it that much harder for us to arrive at orderly, sensible solutions.
If you disagree with someone’s political ideas, discuss that disagreement in a logical and unemotional manner. If you believe your idea is superior, make your case. That’s the only way for our best political ideas to become effective government policies, and goodness knows we have too few of those.
Don’t hit people. Unfounded cheap shots have got to stop.
Calling someone this or that just because you dislike him or her or disagree with his or her ideas does more to discredit those overused labels than it does to discredit your target.
It lowers and discredits you as it elevates the target of your chant.
Politics is important – keeping informed and participating in our political system is essential to our country’s continued success – but too many of us are taking our politics way too personally.
As we become ever more boisterous in our discourse – as we post ever-more angry and ridiculous thoughts on social media – we motivate the politicians who represent us to do likewise.
Sunday Chanda needs to escape the narrowness of his limited point of view.
Perhaps if Sunday Chanda heeds a little kindergarten wisdom, he will remember how to be civil, well-mannered adult.
