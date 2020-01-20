The economy doesn’t make itself – Luo

LIVESTOCK and fisheries ministers Nkandu Luo has urged Zambians to stop being individuals that always want everything they see to be theirs.

She calls for men and women who think strategically.

“We have to have a revolution and we cannot continue with business as usual. If you want to earn a salary you have to be part and parcel of putting solutions together. The economy doesn’t make itself, it’s made by people,” Professor Luo said.

Speaking in Choma when she paid a courtesy call on Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale, Professor Luo said if the country’s forefathers behaved like the way people were behaving now there would have been no Zambia.

“Let us, as Zambians, stop being individuals that everything you see must be yours. Let’s think about our children and the future of this country. Let’s take time for introspection, if our forefathers behaved the way we are behaving we would have not found Zambia,” she said.

And Prof Luo reversed the sale of over 800 hectares of land from Harmony Farm by the Choma Municipal Council.

She said Harmony Farm was not for sale.

“Harmony is Harmony Farm. How are we going to actualise the importing of goats to Saudi Arabia if the land we are supposed to rear those goats is being shared into individual plots?” Prof Luo asked.

“How am I going to multiply goats on my head. Will I manage to keep goats on my head if you are going to share Harmony Farm land?”

Prof Luo said agriculture was a business that had to make money.

“This is the last time I’m coming to Choma smiling and speak lamentations. Our ministry is not about reports but actions. I should not be a minister that begs for money but one that gives money because ours is about actions.”

Prof Luo wondered how the council went ahead to demarcate Harmony Farm without following procedure.

She said her ministry would not allow the council to sell plots at Harmony Farm because it was among those targeted for economic activities.

Prof Luo disclosed that her ministry did not sign any document allowing the Ministry of Local Government to sell plots within the farm.

And Hamukale said Harmony and Batoka State Ranch were key to the country’s economy.

“Batoka State Ranch farm mandate was to breed beef animals including bulls to support the livestock sector not only in the province but the whole country while Harmony was to be producing calf heifers and semen for daily sector,” said Hamukale.

“These farms had a reputation in the past, internationally. We want to see that these farms begin breeding activities and research. But support to these farms lately have been very poor. This week alone at Harmony Farm we have arrested 14 encroachers for charcoal burning.”