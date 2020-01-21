Cuba announces 15th May Day International Brigade activities

THE Cuban government has called on friends around the world to join in celebrating this year’s International Labour Day and 15th May Day International Brigade of Voluntary Work.

The event will also be part of celebrating the 61st anniversary of the Cuban Revolution.

“Summoned to the celebration of the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution and the 60th anniversary of the foundation of ICAP, we invite all friends of the world to join us in the celebration of the 15th May Day International Brigade of Voluntary Work and Solidarity with Cuba,” ICAP stated. “The activities of the brigade will take place from April 27 to May 10, 2020, in the provinces of Havana, Artemisa and Pinar del Río, the stay includes 10 nights at “Julio Antonio Mella” International Camp (CIJAM), located in Caimito municipality 45 kilometres from Havana and three nights in a hotel in the province of Pinar del Río.”

ICAP stated that the programme included visits to places of historical, economic, cultural and social interest, conferences on the latest national and international events and a memorable moment in the May Day Parade at the Revolution Square.

ICAP explained that no optional visits would not be included in package.

“The stay will cost 402.00 CUC (equivalent to USD 462.00) which includes: accommodation in shared rooms for up to eight people in CIJAM and in double or triple rooms in a hotel in the province of Pinar del Río, full board, transfer in – out and transportation to all programmed activities. Optional visits are not included in the package price,” it stated. “An additional night at CIJAM has a cost of 15.00 CUC, per person. The camp, built in 1972, has adequate conditions to meet the needs of friends who visit us from different parts of the world. The agricultural work will be held in areas adjacent to CIJAM and in Pinar del Río province. By joining the brigade its members are committed to comply with the aforementioned programme and to observe properly the rules of behaviour, discipline and social coexistence.”