Shepolopolo can overturn result in SA – Makembo

[By Bright Tembo]

ZAMBIA Sports Fans Association patron Peter Makembo says Shepolopolo’s two-nil loss to South Africa on Saturday was painful.

Makembo however said the young Copper Queens have what it takes to overturn the tables.

Zambia lost to South Africa in the first leg match of the World Cup qualifier and will play the return match on a date to be announced.

Makembo said South Africa will be under pressure playing at home, and that Zambia can take advantage of that.

“It is a very painful loss indeed looking at the support the girls have been given from the fans. But I want to urge them that they should not look down. When we go to South Africa, we will turn the tables. The South Africans are enjoying now but when we move into South Africa we will turn the tables. That two zero we will increase it four zero. My girls are capable. The pressure will be on South Africa because they will be playing at home and need to qualify but not over Zambia,” he said.

“I’m hoping to move into South Africa. We have a pool of fans in that country so the girls won’t be alone and never lack support at all. The way they saw us at Nkoloma Stadium standing the rains, that’s how they will see us…”

He also urged the technical bench and the players to stay focused as they can still qualify to the next stage.

“It’s unfortunate that we got a loss in the match but we will pick the positives. To the girls, it’s not yet over.

We still have the return game on their home soil. They just need to remain focused and deliver because the race is still open for the team,” said Makembo.