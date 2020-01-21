We’re perishing in all sectors, says Akafumba

NEVER again should Zambians allow a visionless person like Edgar Lungu to be Head of State, urges Josephs Akafumba.

And Akafumba (r) has challenged the PF government to deny or accept that patients in Livingstone are being asked to purchase surgical gloves for their relatives to receive medical attention.

Akafumba also says it is sad that a stadium, market and bus station have not been completed in seven years under the PF rule.

In an interview, the NDC vice-president said even the Bible calls for humanity to have a purpose in life.

“The Bible in Proverbs 29 vs 18 says: ‘Where there is no vision, people perish.’ Alas here in Zambia, a Christian nation, people did not reflect on this Bible teaching when a man in the name of Edgar Lungu went on a campaign stage and proclaimed that he had no vision and because of this here we are perishing in all sectors. The youths are perishing as there is no employment, patients are perishing as there are no medicines in hospitals and the economy is making it hard for women to do business at markets,” he said.

“We are high in debt and still going higher and higher; commodity prices are screaming so loud making people survive by the grace of God. So to all my brethren, please never again should we allow a visionless person like Mr Lungu to be President of this great nation.” Akafumba said President Lungu and the PF were still visionless.

Akafumba, a former justice permanent secretary, said Zambians have a few months to put Proverbs 29 vs 18 into action so as to avoid further disaster.

The former Southern Province PF chairperson under Michael Sata leadership said the late president had a great vision that would have propelled Zambia to the levels reached by Rwanda.

“Let Dr Chitalu Chilufya tell Zambians why Livingstone residents have to buy surgical gloves before receiving medical treatment. Why try to transfer a medical officer for raising concerns over a broken down CT-Scan at Livingstone Central Hospital? Tell us or just accept that things are not well,” Akafumba said.

He added that NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili would do more than what late president Sata had started.

“Death is always evil, it robbed this great nation a giant in Sir Michael. We would have been now smiling and not crying. We would have been better or equal to Rwanda and we have the chance to redeem Sata’s vision,” he said. “The Bottom Road died with the great man, many projects stalled with the death of Sata, look at the bus station in Livingstone, the Maramba Stadium, and the Zimbabwe Market; they have stalled since 2013 and now President Lungu is in panic mode to have them completed before next year. Surely, how can a government fail to complete a market, stadium and bus station in seven years? It’s only a visionless President and government that can do that.”

Akafumba appealed to Zambians to join the NDC led by Kambwili.

“CK (Chishimba Kambwili) will amplify Mr Sata’s vision because he has great ideas to add to what was introduced by Sata,” said Akafumba.