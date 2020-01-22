What is Bill 10 trying to cure, asks Kaingu

THERE is nothing wrong in the current constitution that Bill 10 is trying to cure, says Dr Michael Kaingu.

And Southern Province UPND secretary Winnerson Ng’uni says Zambians must not be derailed by Bill 10 in ensuring that President Edgar Lungu is voted out of office next year.

In an interview, the former higher education minister said President Lungu must be given a pat on the back for giving Zambians something similar to a constitution that would stand the taste of time.

“The current constitution informs us that it is correct and this (Bill 10) is not the way to go. Similarly, why should we discuss 50+1 or the coalition government when the current constitution is very clear? So for me there is nothing harmful in the current constitution and surely President Edgar Lungu should be congratulated for being

among all the former heads of state the only one who has been courageous enough to give us something similar to a constitution Zambians want…we are just trying to confuse the President who assented to a good paper (constitution) and I can’t see how the current constitution can be cured so early. What is Bill 10 trying to cure? For me it is better to go into 2021 with the current constitution,” Dr Kaingu said.

The former Mwandi member of parliament said as far as he was concerned, it was better not to tamper with the current constitution.

Dr Kaingu, however, noted that the current constitution does not answer all that Zambians desire in a constitution.

“But relatively, it does, so I don’t know what Bill 10 is trying to cure. How do we discuss the issue of deputy ministers when the current constitution does not provide for them? How can they become effective again when the current constitution does not provide for them? We wanted deputy ministers out and we wanted the 50+1 and these are attended to in the current constitution, so I don’t see the relevance of Bill 10,” said Dr Kaingu.

In a separate interview, Ng’uni said Zambians must never forget their suffering under the PF government even when they are calling for the withdrawal of Bill 10.

“Zambians are suffering untold misery everyday and my appeal is that the current debate on Bill 10 should not derail their resolve to ensure that President Lungu and the PF are voted out of office next year,” said Ng’uni.