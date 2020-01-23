BRING SCOTT BACK…and we’ll rejoin PF – Sensele

BRING Dr Guy Scott back, then we will rejoin the PF, National Democratic Congress member of the central committee Paul Sensele has told the ruling party.

Sensele says the PF is worse than Judas Iscariot as it is only interested in looting national wealth.

In an interview, Sensele said the PF should reveal the real motive of its interest in NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili.

“We will only negotiate the return to PF only if and when President Edgar Lungu gets Dr Guy Scott who was born here in Livingstone, Mrs [Bridget] Atanga, Harry Kalaba and others back into the PF,” he said. “Dr Scott … was [Michael] Sata’s trusted friend and Zambia’s first white vice-president. He was PF second in command and should not be abandoned as is the case at the moment.”

Sensele, a former Livingstone district commissioner, said the PF should get back people who suffered for the party such as Judge Ngoma and get rid of people like Bowman Lusambo and Dora Siliya who insulted Sata when PF was in opposition.

Lusambo and Siliya, who are Lusaka Province minister and information minister respectively, frequently disparaged the PF when it was in opposition, and openly declared that the party’s late founder Michael Sata would never become president nor form government.

The duo only defected from the MMD to the ruling party after president Sata’s death in 2014.

“Get back Judge Ngoma who even went to prison for the sake of PF. Get back George Chellah, go to Daniel Munkombwe’s grave in Choma and apologise to him and the Tonga people. Until this is done then we will not come,” he said. “But if you do we will be back without any conditions. Look at Mangani Phiri and the likes of George Mpombo, get them back, then we can talk.”

However, Sensele advised the PF not to focus on tribalism in its quest to get Kambwili to return to the party.

“Why only look at the Bembas? It’s tribalism. We know that the PF is under pressure to field a Bemba next year thus their interest in Kambwili,” he said. “Go and apologise to chiefs like Mukuni and Hamusonde. They mean well when they advise you or speak against the evils you are committing. Pay them their subsidies in arrears. Then we can be friends. If this is rocket science, then forget.”

Sensele said the NDC was aware that the PF wants to use Kambwili to win the 2021 elections and then dump him.

“We are not blind. GBM [PF deputy chairperson for mobilization Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba] must also be careful. He is just being used. The PF is worse than Judas,” he said.

Sensele advised Mwamba to use his energies in PF to help retirees receive their terminal benefits instead of fighting UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

“Don’t be a fool,” Sensele advised Mwamba.

“Please don’t say I am frustrated. I am merely saying the truth. In PF, the agenda high on the table is violence and tribalism, not the welfare of the people. They can’t even let KBF (Kelvin Fube Bwalya) to be free to challenge Mr Lungu.”