Chambishi retrenchments

The retrenchment of over 200 workers at Chambishi Metals after the company was placed under care and maintenance by owners, Euro-Asia Resources, is a deadly blow to the Copperbelt and the whole country.
According to Euro-Asia Resources, the reason the mine has been closed is due to lack of feedstock to continue sustaining its operations.
Chambishi Metals is the country’s producer of cobalt and gypsum, a key ingredient in the manufacturing of cement and its closure threatens the construction industry as importation of gypsum will push cement prices up.
In Zambia the majority of mineworkers migrate to the mining regions. These regions are not only far from the miners’ rural homes, but are also different in terms of culture and social structures. When miners are out of work where do they go to face the psychological and sociological consequences of unemployment?
There’s need for the Ministry of Mines to verify whether the information provided by the company motivating the closure of the mine is justifiable and took into consideration industry commitments to save jobs.
The closure of this mine will have devastating consequences on the Copperbelt and its residents. This closure dashes hopes of an economic recovery for the Copperbelt.
Whatever the circumstances, the key to a good outcome lies in developing and implementing a procedure that achieves the business aims of the process while minimising the impact of job losses on workers and communities. Such a procedure should be founded on widespread consultation – particularly with workers and their representatives – and should seek to ensure that it is based on principles that are fair and transparent.
Efforts should be made to reduce the number of jobs that have to be lost and to mitigate the effects of the job losses on individuals and communities.
A well-managed process can help avoid a host of problems and result in better outcomes for the company, its employees, and the wider community.
This closure will have dire consequences for the workers and their families. One mine worker supports up to eight dependents. The impact of poverty and hunger will hit all of these dependents.
