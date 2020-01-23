High Court restrains Nsefu from dethroning Kakumbi

THE Lusaka High Court has prohibited Senior Chief Nsefu from dethroning and replacing Chief Kakumbi of the Kunda people of Mambwe district in Eastern Province.

High Court judge Catherine Phiri has granted Kakumbi an interim order of injunction restraining Nsefu and his agents from overthrowing him and installing another person in his place as chief pending determination of the matter.

“Upon hearing counsel for the plaintiff and upon reading the plaintiff’s affidavit filed in support of the application and upon the plaintiff undertaking as to damages; it is hereby ordered that the defendant, his servants, agents, workmen or whosoever be and are hereby restrained from dethroning the plaintiff herein and from installing any other person in his place as chief until further order of the court,” ordered justice Phiri.

January 30, 2020 has been set for hearing of inter parte summons for an interlocutory injunction.

In this matter, Kakumbi has sued Nsefu for dethroning him for allegedly refusing to consent to illegal land allocation by Nsefu in his chiefdom.

John Kunda Kapepa, who has sued Smart Sokhani Phiri, in his capacity as Senior Chief Nsefu, seeking a declaration that he is the current and reigning Chief Kakumbi of the Chikunda people in Mambwe district of Eastern Province.

Kapepa also sought an order of interim injunction restraining Nsefu, his servants, agents or whosoever from dethroning or attempting to dethrone him form the throne.

He charged that the controversy surrounding his overthrow was on account of illicit activities by Nsefu of selling land to unsuspecting individuals and businessmen in his chiefdom.

” The plaintiff has thwarted these illegal land activities hence the defendant’s decision to dethrone him,” reads the affidavit.