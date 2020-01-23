Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: The change we want In 2021 and beyond

I am very much aware that we are headed for a general election next year in 2021, therefore it is totally normal for our people to think in political terms. Across the country, the mood is highly charged with great anticipation from the citizenry as to what 2021 has in store for the nation. However, I would like to state that inasmuch as many Zambians want a change of government come next year, it is crucial to understand that political change is not the only change we need to fix as a nation. In fact, the past five decades the Zambian people have been complacent when it comes to what matters the most in terms of fundamental change. Forget about the today here and tomorrow gone politicians and their promises, Zambians should begin to wake up to the reality that we as a people collectively do not own anything in this country in which we were born. We have had the privilege of changing governments a few times, something which is unattainable in other African countries, yet many of our people still wallow in great poverty. Hence the need for us to take a moment and reflect critically on what we need to do going forward, especially that next year will present us with a unique opportunity to address some of the wrongs in our country from the past and the present.

As we possibly seek to change the government in the coming elections, let us also do few things as a people. Number 1; let us begin to recognise the problems for what they are. We should make no mistake that in Zambia today the economy is predominately in the hands of the so-called foreign investors. If we look at all the key economic indicators which contribute to our country’s gross domestic product (GDP), then one will see that all of these indicators are heavily controlled if not owned completely by non-Zambian corporations. Take for instance the construction sector, the road works and other government contracts, most of these are in the hands of the Chinese.

Now, I have to say that there is nothing wrong with having foreign investors as equal partners in development as a nation, but clearly what we are faced with is not an equal partnership because none of the monies obtained in this sector goes to the Zambian treasury. Another example is the mining sector on the Copperbelt, and this has been the sad reality with mining for many years now since the privatisation of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM). I would argue that today, it is more difficult and cumbersome for a Zambian to obtain a mining license than it is for a foreign based company. This has resulted into the status quo where we do not have a single operational and profitable mine owned by a Zambian individual or corporation, be it in cooper mining or gemstones mining. Zambia needs a serious government that will fix this problem once and for all.

Also, we should consider another vital sector of the economy namely the retail industry. Can anyone think of any Zambian today who owns chains of retail stores like Shoprite, Pep or even Pick and Pay which are strategically located at all the major cities and malls countrywide? And by the way all these stores I have mentioned are South African companies, which means that the profits and all monies they make quietly escapes Zambia into the hands of the owners as dividend payments.

Whichever party forms government next year that party should begin to do three important things immediately to address our predicament, or else our people will continue in this state of powerlessness. We need a government that will boost local direct investment, and champion the spirit of entrepreneurship among our people. This should be done in practice rather than in rhetoric. Our government should award road works and other construction contracts to local small business owners. We should never vote for a government that empowers or creates policies that favour foreigners in business at the expense of empowering the local people. The next government should stop building malls, and rather invest money into building factories or agriculture facilities, which will create lasting and sustainable jobs than cashiers and security guard jobs offered by these mushrooming malls. Today a cashier at Pick and Pay makes K2,500 as a monthly salary which is roughly about 200 US dollars; this is pathetic by any standards. Our people deserve a decent living wage in order for them to pay for housing, put food on the table and take their children to school. Let the private sector or individual business owners build malls, government should be preoccupied with much bigger and sustainable projects. Lastly the mining sector needs some serious government intervention, those of us who grew up on the Copperbelt during the ZCCM era definitely see the difference in the mining sector then and now.

When we go to the polls next year, Zambians once again have an opportunity to look back and ask difficult questions; what are we as a country getting out of the mines? Are these foreign mining corporations paying their fair share of taxes? What lessons can we learn from the privatisations of the mines in the 1990s? And what do we want the future of mining to look like in few years to come?

The change we want in 2021 is simply the change that will last, and the change that will really transform the lives of every Zambian for the better. We can only achieve that kind of change if we take back our economy and invest in our people. We as Zambians should collectively own and control the means of production for all the resources that God has given us. We should dominate the mining industry, the construction industry, the retail industry and all the other industries that contribute to our GDP growth. There is no major country in the world that has attained the status of a fully developed or industrialised nation with a completely foreign dominated economy. May God help us achieve this achievable desire in the coming year 2021.

