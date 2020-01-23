Kampyongo lying, delimitation will go on even in absence of Bill 10, says Mwiimbu

STEPHEN Kampyongo is lying, the delimitation will still go on even if there is no Bill 10, but we excuse him because he is ignorant, says lawyer Jack Mwiimbu.

Addressing the media at his office in Lusaka, Mwiimbu, leader of the opposition, said the current delimitation of constituencies by the Electoral Commission of Zambia was anchored on articles 58 and 59 of the constitution of Zambia Act number 2 of 2016.

He explained that the delimitation exercise commenced way before Bill 10 was presented to Parliament.

He explained that articles 58 and 59 state that every after 10 years, ECZ shall undertake a delimitation exercise of all the constituencies and wards in the country and then prepare a report following consultations with the people of Zambia and if accepted, a Bill would be presented to Parliament to amend the number of constituencies.

“It has nothing to do with Bill 10, this particular exercise is done independently. Even if there is no Bill 10, this particular exercise will go on because that’s a requirement under the constitution of Zambia. The argument by Honourable Kampyongo is that there will be not delimitation unless Bill 10 is passed by Parliament, that argument is flawed and has not constitutional backing,” Mwiimbu said.

He added that once the delimitation exercise is finalised, a Bill is presented to Parliament to increase the number of constituencies.

He said such has been the process from the time of independence.

Mwiimbu schooled Kampyongo that constituencies in Zambia have not been static as every after 10 years communities increase.

“In 2015, arising from the creation of new districts in Zambia it was found that one constituency was falling in two districts and it was decided that a Bill be presented to Parliament to amend the constitution to increase the number of constituencies. Before 2016 we had 150 constituencies in this country and we increased them by six elected officials of Parliament hence the number 156 reflected under article 58. If as I indicated the ECZ submissions are accepted, the amendment will be made to article 68 to increase the number of constituencies, independent of Bill 10.”

Mwiimbu further schooled Kampyongo that laws do not operate retrospectively.

“It therefore follows that the one who is lying to members of the public is Honorable Kampyongo but we may forgive him, he may be ignorant pertaining to the constitutional provisions of the country. What I am telling you is that article 58 talks about delimitation of wards and constituencies and 59 talks about the issues ECZ takes in account when delimitating constituencies and wards, that is what the law says,” said Mwiimbu.