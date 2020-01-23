Lungu, his govt have embraced corruption in totality – Tonga

OPPOSITION 3rd Liberation Movement president Enock Tonga says corruption is a death sentence for Zambians.

He says currently corruption levels in the country are too prevalent.

Tonga accused those holding senior government positions today of masquerading when they are, in fact, “white-collar criminals.”

He made the remarks in an interview in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Tonga has since petitioned the National Assembly to initiate enactment of stiffer penalties on corruption cases.

His petition was received by the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly on January 21, 2020.

Tonga will appear before the parliamentary committee on legal affairs, human rights, national guidance, gender matters, and governance on February 17, 2020 to make oral submissions.

“So many people have descended to the early grave before their time. Some of the reasons are that there is no medication in hospitals, somebody was depressed because they did not get a contract. In Africa and Zambia, in particular, you are seeing people who yesterday were vagabonds, paupers, now because one is a President, minister or member of parliament, all of a sudden they shoot [up] with their wealth!” Tonga wondered.

“My strong conviction is that people holding public offices now in the PF government are masquerading as leaders…. They are white-collar criminals! In 2018, Edgar Lungu was at Mulungushi Conference Centre where he issued a statement that ‘we would like to see law on corruption being stiffened’. But nothing of that nature was done.”

Tonga noted that President Lungu knows that when the law against corruption is hardened, “he might end up having his own fingers burnt.”

“As a political party, we are saying before we can even have a member of parliament, we want to be seen to be very practical. We have petitioned the National Assembly of Zambia to have the law on corruption [stiffened], for corruption to be a non-bailable offence,” Tonga said.

“I’m glad that on the 17th February 2020, I’ll be appearing before the parliamentary committee on governance to submit our oral statement.”

The opposition leader indicated that levels of corruption in Zambia were pervasive, to an extent that the common man on the ground was paying a huge price for it.

“Corruption is a death sentence on the people of Zambia and is a ticking time-bomb. We do not see political will [to combat corruption] from Edgar Lungu and his government because these people have embraced corruption in totality,” Tonga explained.

“So, as a political party, we want to see to it that the law against corruption is stiffened and culprits are punished.”

He advised well-meaning Zambians to support his petition to Parliament, as a way to curtailing entrenched corruption.