We mean well, says Lungu

WE mean well as the Patriotic Front government, says President Edgar Lungu.

During the commissioning of Kalabo Trades Training Institute in Western Province, President Lungu said: “Let us join hands to foster national development. Do not allow to be swayed by peddlers of lies who are only bent on diverting people’s attention from real issues which government is tackling. Indeed, the Patriotic Front administration means well for the people of Western Province in particular, and the whole nation in general.”

He urged Kakomo Trades Training Institute management to anchor all their training programmes on economic activities of the province such as general agriculture, entrepreneurship, fish farming and mechanics, bricklaying and many more.

President Lungu said this was the only way the institute would remain relevant to the people and the economy of the province and that of the nation at large.

He said the commissioning of the state-of-the-art facility marks its official operation as a trades training institute.

President Lungu said the facility would significantly contribute to the socio-economic landscape of Western Province.

He said the positive development demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to enhance equitable access to quality skills training, and to ensure quality livelihoods for Zambians in general, and Western Province in particular, especially the youth.

President Lungu said the government remains steadfast to developing appropriately skilled and educated people.

He said for Zambia to develop, there was need to invest in human capital for the country to respond to the dynamic and ever-changing development challenges.

President Lungu said it was for this reason that the Seventh National Development Plan had clearly placed a high premium on education and skills development.

He said the government would continue with its ambitious infrastructure development programme throughout the country, which had seen an increase in the number of educational infrastructure across the country.

“With increased infrastructure comes increased access to academic education and skills development. Empowerment, employment creation and general human capital development are the expected results of this increased access to education and skills. In addition to the infrastructure, government is promoting equity in the provision of education and skills development,” he said.

“Therefore, the construction of this trades training institute is in line with the Patriotic Front government’s promise to our citizens to ensure that each district has a trades training institute, to ensure inclusive access to skills education to all Zambians.”

He said the government was keen to provide more of the youthful population with increased opportunities for empowerment.

“Last year, I commissioned Mwense and Isoka Trades Training Institutes. This programme will continue. I am aware that construction works at Sesheke, Mumbwa, Mporokoso and Lundazi trades training institutes are progressing well, and are at varying levels of completion,” he said.

“These trades training institutes are in addition to the universities this government, the Patriotic Front government, has so far launched. This is what we committed ourselves to, and we will continue to pursue our development programmes in a bid to make education accessible.”

He said the government remains committed to changing the environment for the benefit of the people of Zambia.

President Lungu said there was no doubt that government had made significant strides in transforming the face of the country.

President Lungu said the institute, constructed at K30 million, had taken more development to Kalabo district and Western Province.

“Despite the various challenges experienced during the construction of this project, especially with regard to the transportation of building materials, we are here today to celebrate its completion. I, therefore, commend officers from the Ministries of Higher Education and Housing and Infrastructure Development who worked tirelessly to ensure that this project is completed. This collaborative effort is a demonstration of positive outcomes of an integrated approach to development as espoused in the Seventh National Development Plan,” he said.

“I am proud that development has been brought specifically to Kalabo and the Western province in general, and this is in fulfilment of our quest to take development across the breadth and length of our country without leaving anyone behind.”