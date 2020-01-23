ZCCM-IH sues Mamba Colieries over US$10m loan

ZCCM Investment Holdings has sued Maamba Collieries Limited for failing to pay US$10 million which it borrowed to enable it (Maamba Collieries) pay its creditors.

In its statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Commercial registry, ZCCM-IH said that in March 2019, it entered into an oral agreement with Maamba Collieries for the advance of US$10 million.

ZCCM-IH said that the money was advanced to Maamba Collieries to enable it meet its obligations to its creditors.

It said on March 20, 2019, in furtherance of the said oral agreement, the mining company wrote to Maamba Collieries setting out the terms of the loan advance.

“On or about March 25, 2019, in pursuance of the said oral agreement and letter of March 20, 2019 from the defendant to the plaintiff, the plaintiff advanced the said $10 million to the defendant,” ZCM-IH said.

It stated that it was a term of the agreement as set out in Maamba Collieries’ letter of March 20, 2019 to repay the loan from its power sales but not later than 60 days from disbursement.

ZCCM-IH said that despite the 60 days period in which to pay lapsing, Maamba Collieries did not and has not repaid the loan advance.

It stated that it had made several follow ups and wrote a demand letter requesting for the repayment but Maamba Collieries has refused and neglected to pay the loan.

The mining company said that as a result of Maamba Collieries’ failure to repay the demanded sum, ZCCM-IH has suffered loss of use of its monies and inconvenience as the loan was advanced with the understanding that it would be recovered within the shortest reasonable time.

ZCCM-IH is seeking payment for the said sum, damages, interest, costs and any other reliefs that the court may deem fit.