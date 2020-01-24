Lungu welcomes international observers to monitor Zambia’s 2021 elections

By Saboi Banda

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says his government welcomes observation of Zambia’s 2021 general elections by international observers.

Duing the annual greeting of diplomatic corps at State House yesterday, President Lungu said the successful holding of the elections, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo was a demonstration of established norms in the region where democratic elections were utilised as a means of selecting leaders.

“The Zambian government, as organ chair, also led the SADC electoral observation missions to successful and peaceful elections in South Africa, Malawi, the DRC, Madagascar, and also participated in these missions in Botswana, Mozambique, Mauritius and Namibia,” he said. “Furthermore, this process [election observation] also helps in consolidating democracy, and contributing to the credibility of the electoral process of member states, and above all, enhancing peace and security in the region.”

President Lungu said at the regional level, Zambia has continued to actively participate in peace and security issues, through its chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) organ on politics, defence and security cooperation from August 2018 to August 2019, and as outgoing chair from August 2019 to date.

“Some of the major achievements during Zambia’s chairmanship in 2019 include the extension of the mandate of the united nations organisation stabilisation mission in the democratic republic of Congo (MONUSCO), from March 2019 to December 2019,” he said.

He added that government had remained committed to the African Union agenda 2063, and continues to make deliberate steps at both the bilateral and multilateral levels in ensuring its full realisation.

“The introduction of the Africa continental free trade agreement, the world’s largest free trade area, is the continent’s symbol of our unity, progress and a shared purpose. The Zambian government, therefore, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to building greater synergies with our brothers and sisters across the African continent under this ambitious economic framework,” he said. “On a multilateral level, we all remain seized with implementing the 2030 agenda for sustainable development under the auspices of the United Nations in our respective countries.”

He said government continues to prioritise issues of development and peace and security at the global level adding that the government, therefore, calls for further enhanced partnership between the African union and the United Nations.

“In the spirit of multilateralism, the Zambian government continues to call for reforms of the United Nations, including the security council, where my government advocates for two permanent seats on the security council for Africa, considering that the African continent has the highest number of member states represented at the United Nations,” he said.

“It is our considered view that reforms of the United Nations, if effectively implemented, will re-invigorate international cooperation and collective action required to address global challenges.”

President Lungu also lamented about the effects of climate change that he has blaming for the Zambian economy’s performance.

“The year 2019 started on a positive note with the Zambian economy projected for robust growth based on assumed normal farming season, stable electricity generation and improved copper prices on the international market,” he said.

“At global level, there was hope that various factors which were slowing growth such as trade tensions would subside, and this was expected to impact positively on economies across the world, including that of Zambia.”

He said given the energy deficit, Zambia was facing, the government would aim at enhancing the sector by, among other ways, encouraging investment, and diversification to include alternative sources, such as solar and wind.

“However, like many other countries in the Southern African region and beyond, the Zambian economy during the rest of 2019 was negatively affected by various issues notably, adverse climatic conditions caused by poor rainfall during the 2018/2019 farming season. “This, in turn, negatively affected agricultural production, and electricity generation which led to spill-over effects in other sectors. Economic growth was also affected by a decline in copper output, coupled with lower copper prices caused by a reduction in global demand,” said President Lungu.