UPND elects to respect GBM

THE UPND says it is restrained to hit back at its former vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Mwamba, since his return to the Patriotic Front last year, has been attacking UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, who has never raised a voice in rebuttal.

But UPND deputy spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the opposition party’s members had elected to respect Mwamba, whom they worked with very closely and shared very warm moments together.

He said the UPND would be very reluctant to begin to respond to Mwamba.

“We value the time we spent with him. We learnt a lot from him. Even his departure was another lesson that he handed out not just to us to us but to the citizens at large,” he said. “So we do not think that it is expedient on our part to begin to respond to our former vice-president who we had great time with as members of the UPND and now that he is, I am told he is vice mobilisation chairman in PF, all we can do is wish him well in his new endeavor and assignment.”

Mweetwa said when they meet Mwamba, they should continue to exchange “those warm handshakes that we’ve always associated ourselves with him and that bright smile of comradeship and friendship as people who are fighting for one thing, to better Zambia.”