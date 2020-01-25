Beyond the Obvious: Tips for women: How to make your husband stop watching football (at night)

IT’S very important, dear women, that you come up with some strategies to keep the man of the house close to you every time, especially at night. Unfortunately, most men want to watch football at night. Some men, especially those from Chipata, have become so obsessed with the game that they have started to even neglect some ‘small’, but important things in their relationships. So ladies, you are lucky to have me here to give you some tips on how to keep your man where he belongs – in the bedroom.

It’s simple, men are the easiest creatures that a woman can trap. If, instead of being with you kuchipinda, the man hangs up at the living room up to 21:45 hours waiting to watch young Patson Daka score his maiden goal in the UEFA League, you have every reason to report him to your Pastor that he’s not giving you the attention you deserve. So when you see him dillydally, stealing glances at the wall clock, do the needful: dress seductively and go quickly and sit in his favourite sofa and as he comes, tell him to take the reclining chair and ask him to put his feet on your laps. He’s your husband, anyway. Now start massaging his toes, but make sure the TV is behind him. Keep the bedroom door open, with the bed visible from where you are.

Assure him that when the game starts you’ll surely tell him so. He’ll trust you; after all you have never failed him in the past. Continue to massage him, slowly. While massaging him, recite him Song of Songs from the Bible. If Song of Songs does not lure him because he doesn’t attend Bible Studies at church, then try a lullaby. A lullaby is that meaningless jingle mothers sing to send their babies to sleep. Remember what I said, you’re massaging him and singing this lullaby. Trust me, the jingle may be meaningless but it’s doing the magic. Men still carry the baby spirit in themselves – even in adulthood. It’s now 22:00 hours and the game has started, but mute the damn TV!

Who invented the TV? You don’t need to know because now you’re up to his knees and he’s started to look drowsy. Remind him of the first day you met and the night of your honeymoon. He might nod or mutter like, ‘umm.’ This means you’re doing a good job. Continue past the knees and remind him that just over two decades ago not many people had televisions. They just used to listen to Dennis Liwewe do running commentary on ITT radios. In fact, if he were alive today he would have given Patson Daka one of his granddaughters to marry. He was so crazy about Zambian soccer. I mean, Dennis Liwewe.

If you are following my instructions you are now above his knees and he’s probably pretty drowsy like a baby. Men fall dead in women’s laps. Remember Samson?

Now rise up. He’ll rise up too. Start walking to the bedroom. He’ll follow you. Remember your massaging has hypnotized him and now he’s like a zombie. He’s following you in the bedroom. Close the door behind and drop him in the bed. Switch of the light. Thank you, job well done.

Need I say more?

Next: How to make your husband stop watching football (at weekends)

Now the problems come at weekends. After a stressful five days at the office or knocking off at 18.00 hours every day from maintenance workshops, many men would want to spend Saturday afternoons watching football. But the problem is, they usually overstay and come home after 22.00 hours. And this problem is twofold: If their favorite team wins, they’ll be overjoyed and forget about their spouse the other side of the bed. Still if they lose they huff and vent their frustration on the wife sleeping beside them, separated by a thin bedsheet. So you see that this football thing can work like an expletive to some couples.

Therefore, dear ladies, you need to have some strategies. Here are some from me: Learn to use hand tools like hammer, pliers, screwdriver etc. When you see that your man wants to go away and you need him; unless you don’t need him; but which woman doesn’t need a man for the weekend? By the way, if you don’t need him, others will be happy to have him. Don’t say I didn’t tell you. So go to the car and, using the pliers or screwdriver, tamper with the ignition system of the vehicle. It’s simple. Under the steering wheel is a plastic bracket or cover that hides cables that feed into the ignition switch. Unscrew it. Find one cable and unplug it. This means the car has been immobilised, and the man cannot go away. He’s yours for the weekend.

The other alternative is, again, to tamper with the locking mechanism of the main door of the house. Here again the pliers, the screwdriver or hammer comes in handy. Damage the locks temporarily. No doubt the man will rant and sulk, but sometimes the end justifies the means. Know what, prostitutes do everything to keep a man even for a few hours of stolen pleasure, why can’t you?

davieschilufya@gmail.com

whatsapp + 260 972 777 285/SM