Here is my instruction; let law and order prevail in Chingola – HH

HAKAINDE Hichilema says the insecurity and suffering in Chingola must end immediately.

Hichilema has also mocked the PF government that “you can rig the elections but you can’t rig the economy”.

He has observed that the country is lacking order because the PF leadership is part of the disorder.

Hichilema was speaking on Joy FM radio’s The Platform programme on Thursday.

“The suffering in Chingola must end immediately. It must have ended yesterday. People are being killed and there’s a government! We must protect our people,” he said. “Residents of Chingola are living in fear. Where are those with teargases? Here is my instruction; let law and order prevail in Chingola. We need policing there. Go and attend to issues in Chingola. It’s an emergency. Those people need our attention. I’m remorseful to see that citizens can go through such a life when there is capacity.”

Hichilema said it seemed the PF only need people of Chingola when it comes to votes.

He said PF leaders only love themselves.

“This country is lacking order because the leadership is part of the disorder,” Hichilema said.

He noted that the PF leadership had no interest in the welfare of citizens.

Hichilema said the leadership do not have priorities straight.

He said he was genuinely sorry for Zambians in that the country remains in the hands of incapable people.

But Hichilema said not all the PF members were beneficiaries of scams going on.

“I’m sorry because I know that the country can be run better. But everything is crookedness. Resources that should have been applied in Chingola have been stolen,” he said. “…You can rig the elections but you can’t rig the economy. You can rig the election but the economy will expose you like it has done with the PF.”

And Hichilema said those who have given themselves plots in Forest No. 27 in Lusaka would be wasting their money if they build mansions in the area.

He said if elected into power, the duty of the UPND government would be to correct the mistakes the PF have made.

“We are not seeking government to build mansions in Forest 27. You cannot advantage yourself in the manner the PF has advantaged themselves,” he said.

He said forest 27 was a water source.

“That’s why Dr [Kenneth] Kaunda and his wise cabinet protected it,” he said. “But you [PF] have disturbed it enough.”

Hichilema also said he had no plot in Forest 27.

“[Lands minister] Jean Kapata owes me an apology.

Where my house is, I bought it 20 years ago. Records are there at Ministry of Lands. The Speaker [of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini] must have protected me…. But I can protect myself; she lied,” said Hichilema. “They used to say [late Michael] Sata supports gay rights, now they have transferred that to me. They used to say [late UPND founder Anderson] Mazoka is a freemason, now they have transferred that to me. Everything that goes wrong, there are saying Hakainde.”

On foreign travel, Hichilema said President Edgar Lungu was the most travelled leader.

“Mr Lungu has travelled the most. He is the first Zambian President to exceed 100 foreign trips under five years. Under five years, he has travelled 100 times outside the country,” he said. “More trips than Rupiah Banda and the late president Michael Sata and the late Levy Mwanawasa combined. It tells you a story, it tells you where his priorities are. That’s why he bought the US$130 million jet when his citizens are hungry, when people in Chingola are dying….”

Hichilema said it was clear to Zambians that PF had failed.

“There was hope under late president Michael Sata but it’s gone,” he said.

Hichilema said the alternative was the UPND.