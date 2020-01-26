Lusaka High Court dismisses Truckers’ Association suit against councils

THE Lusaka High Court has struck out the matter in which the Truckers Association of Zambia sued 21 district councils across the country for imposing and collecting levies from its members despite being prohibited by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

High Court judge Pixie Yangalilo threw out the matter for want of jurisdiction as it raised constitutional issues.

Judge Yangalilo said the matter was wrongly before the High Court as the applicant ought to have commenced the action against the respondents in the Constitutional Court.

In this matter, Yogeshi Kuntawala, secretary general of the Truckers Association of Zambia, cited the Attorney General in the matter and the 21 district councils which have toll plazas, seeking a declaration that the imposition of transit, motor vehicle cargo and product levies by the respondent councils was against section 69 of the local Government Act and was therefore null and void.

Kuntawala also sought a declaration that the imposition of toll levies by the respondent councils on the applicants’ members was not in conformity with section 6 of the Tolls Act and was null and void.

He claimed that from 2000 to date, the 21 councils have been imposing and collecting levies from the association’s members under various heads, including among others toll, transit, motor vehicle, cargo and product levies when the association’s members carry their haulage business throughout the country.

He said that on October 16, 2017, Ministry of local Government and Housing permanent secretary issued a directive to all councils to desist from collecting toll fees as it was a mandate of the National Road Fund Agency.

Kuntawala said notwithstanding the directive by the permanent secretary, the 21 district councils continued to indiscriminately impose and levies on members of the truckers association.

However, the Chirundu district council raised preliminary issue on a point of law, seeking a determination on whether or not the court should dismiss the action because the applicant and members of his association had been paying for the various levies to the respondent councils, from 2000 to date and as such the action was statute barred.

The Chirundu council sought a determination on whether or not the court should dismiss the action as constitutionally the charging of toll fees is a duty of the local authority as mandated by the Constitution and any other institution does not need to appoint respondent councils to charge the same if they were levying the said charge.

The fifth defendant also wanted the court to determine whether or not the matter should be thrown out because the respondent councils having been concerned with an exclusive duty for toll fees constitutionally, any other institution charging toll fees might be acting inconsistently with the Constitution and therefore the actions of any such institution should be declared null and void.

Chirundu council further asked the court to ascertain whether or not the matter should be dismissed on grounds that the court has no jurisdiction to hear a matter that relates to the Constitution because toll fees were an exclusive function of local authorities provided for under the Constitution.

The council argued that the court had no authority to entertain the substantive matter as it challenges the legality of statutory instruments, therefore raising constitutional issues, which the court was limited to hear.

It said the action was misplaced and misconceived as the Truckers Association of Zambia had commenced the action against wrong parties as they never complained of any excessive charges or levies by local authorities from 2000 until recently when the Road Development Agency (RDA) started charging toll fees in accordance with the law which guides it.

Chirundu council argued that the applicant’s request that the matter be referred to the Constitutional Court as opposed to dismissing it was an abuse of court process which ought to be dismissed.

However, the Truckers Association of Zambia argued that the cause of action continues to accrue upon payment of each successive levy imposed on a truck belonging to a member of the applicant that passes within the jurisdictions of the respondent local authorities.

It said every continuing act imposing levies, give the association a fresh cause of action and was not statute barred.

The Association asked the court to stay the proceedings and refer the matter to the Constitutional Court for interpretation.

In her ruling, justice Yangalilo acknowledged that the cause of action continued to accrue each time the applicant (Yogeshi Kuntawala) and a member of Truckers Association of Zambia was levied as it was a continuing act.

Judge Yangalilo, however, indicated that the matter was constitutional and she had no powers to determine it.

“The opposition of levies that the applicant challenges is a constitutional matter as the respondents are mandated by the Constitution to impose the levies and that is determinable only by the Constitutional Court which is vested with original and final jurisdiction to hear such matters. Accordingly, this court (High Court) has no jurisdiction to hear and determine this action,” said judge Yangailo.

“For the foregoing reasons, the preliminary issue raised by the Chirundu District Counsel on the jurisdiction of this court has merit and succeeds. The applicant ought to have commenced this matter in the Constitutional Court. Accordingly, this is a matter that I can dismiss on a point of law as per Order 14A of the Rules of the Supreme Court. Therefore, the matter is dismissed on a point of law for want of jurisdiction.”