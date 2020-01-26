MAYBE PF IS DYING…if party members are fighting, there is a problem – East Chief

CHIEF Maguya of the Ngoni people in Chipata district says the beating up of Eastern Province PF information and publicity secretary William Phiri by fellow party cadres in Petauke has painted a bad picture on the ruling party.

Addressing journalists in Chipata on Friday, chief Maguya said it was embarrassing for party members to behave in such a barbaric manner.

“The other thing which is unfortunate is that I was at the funeral for the late chief Nyamphande, may his soul rest in peace, what happened there where fellow PF members beat up a councillor, it is not a good thing,” he said.

“As a result of this, our children will fear to mourn us chiefs because of such things. I think that did not give a good picture. It is embarrassing that the people, which looks like the party with a very strong foundation in Eastern Province, can engage in that. What happened is bad. Mwina nimonga miyambi yokamba bayakine kuti kufa kwa nyane mitengo itelela, mwina kungankhale kapena chionengeko cha chipani (maybe it’s like a proverb which says at the death of a monkey trees become slippery, maybe the party is dying).”

Maguya said the clobbering of the Kanjala ward councillor portrays a picture that there were problems in the ruling party.

He also said he was concerned that one of his subjects Kennedy Shumba, who is Chipangali ward councillor but hails from Poloto village in his chiefdom, had gone into hiding because some PF cadres were ‘hunting’ for him.

Maguya said Shumba was seeking refuge at one of the Catholic parishes in fear of the PF cadres.

“This man hails from Poloto village but he stays in Chipangali where he has a farm but I still regard him as my subject because he comes to me most of the times. He phoned me that he is in hiding and that he is being kept by Catholics,” the chief narrated. “Now if fellow party members are fighting it means there is a problem. If they are fighting, when are they going to foster development? This man is a councillor and he is supposed to start pushing for Constituency Development Funds, now he is in hiding, what development is he going to leave behind?”

Maguya said if Shumba had offended anyone, they should report him to his palace.

“If there is a problem, let them come to the palace so that we discuss this issue,” he said. “That person, even today if I summon him to the palace, that party members want to talk to you over the offence you committed, he can come because I know him as a child who has respect but what we are getting, that he has insulted the President or any other person that is just propaganda aimed at destroying the party. When people start fighting then development cannot be there.”

Maguya appealed to senior PF members to ensure they summon junior party members who are fighting and counsel them.

Phiri was assaulted by party members just days after suggesting that the ruling party needed the help of former members.

A week ago, Phiri appealed to President Edgar Lungu to bring Lameck Mangani back in the party’s political system.

He warned that the political landscape in the province was not okay.

“Let’s not beat about the bush. We need help,” Phiri said.

But on Wednesday, Phiri was beaten by PF youths at Eliboma Lodge soon after attending the funeral of chief Nyamphande in Petauke on Wednesday.

According Phiri, a gang of about 30 PF cadres, whom he claimed were sponsored by Eastern Province PF chairman Andrew Lubusha and his provincial youth chairman Emmanuel Banda, kicked and punched him while others used huge sticks.

Phiri said he was only rescued from the violent attack by other guests at the lodge who witnessed the incident.

He sustained injuries to the chest, head and elbow, according to a medical report obtained from Petauke District Hospital.

And Maguya said the Chipata/Chadiza road had become impassable following heavy rains that the area has been experiencing.

He said when roads are in bad state then it becomes difficult to ensure development becomes.

Maguya noted that some places were receiving good roads compared to certain areas.

“I know that by February, the time we will be going to the Nc’wala ceremony, I doubt if we are going to have good roads. My appeal to

government is that, just as you are doing to other provinces, may you do that to our province. The Chipata/Chadiza and Chipata/Vubwi roads are in bad state. I am not talking from without,” said Maguya.