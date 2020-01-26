Nevers is playing with fire, says Nakacinda

SUSPENDED MMD member and nominated member of parliament Raphael Nakacinda says Nevers Mumba is not eligible to stand for the Republican Presidency because he was convicted.

Nakacinda has refused to accept the High Court’s verdict that Mumba is the legitimate MMD president, effectively blowing off the Felix Mutati faction where he was national secretary.

Nakacinda, who spoke when he held a meeting in Feira Constituency of Luangwa district yesterday, said Mumba was playing with fire by wanting to engage in violence against him.

“We thought Michael Sata was lying when he said Nevers Mumba had committed an offence in Canada and if taken to court, he would be convicted. He was taken to court and he was convicted and he can’t be Republican President in 2021. Why then is he hanging on to the MMD?” Nakacinda asked.

“The moment democracy starts thriving in MMD is the moment we will start moving forward. We will help you the members by going round the country and make sure that we deliver the message that MMD across the country should resolve to go the convention. Even him, Mr Mumba is welcome to the convention because as it stands, he is not MMD president.”

Nakacinda also warned Mumba not to underrate him.

Meanwhile, Nakacinda said parliament had cleaned Bill 10 and it was okay.

“Parliament has cleaned up the bill 10. All those articles that were not good we removed them from the bill, so us as MMD are going to support bill 10 in Parliament. So I am directing all members of parliament of MMD, including the deputy speaker of Parliamnet, we are going to vote for bill 10,” he said.

Nakacinda also took a swipe at his former president Felix Mutati saying those wanting to form a new party should also find new members to lead.

“They will start calling you once I go and ask what I was talking to you about, they will say wait we are forming a new party, when you hear that just know that they are the people bringing confusion in MMD. Those are enemies of MMD. Everyone who loves the party will take part in fighting so that the party does not get wasted,” he said.

“You can’t just get MMD members like fritters, getting them from one party to another! Those forming a new poitical party, we wish them well but let them form that party on their own but let them also find new members, not forming a party and wanting to destroy MMD,” he said.

Nakacinda said Mumba was just an individual and did not have anything to scare him.

“Last week I was feeling pity when he told his 10 followers to catch me when they find me, surely, Nevers wants to play with fire!” Nakacinda remarked.

“Just sit at home, the politics you want to introduce will work against you. He should educate the people around him because he knows me and we know each other.”