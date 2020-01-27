Creditor applies to join KCM petition

A CREDITOR of Konkola Copper Mines has applied to join the winding up proceedings of the mining company before the Lusaka High Court.

In its notice of intention to appear on petition, Bearing Man Group – a creditor for US$63,994.89 -says it seeks to join the winding up proceedings to support the petition.

“Take notice that the Bearing Man Group (PTY) Limited of Plot 161 Nyerere Road industrial area Kitwe, a creditor for US$63,994.89 intends to appear on the hearing of the above mentioned petition to support it,” reads the notice.

In this matter, ZCCM-IH has petitioned KCM for the purpose of winding up pursuant to section 56 of the corporate insolvency Act for being technically insolvent, therefore failing to pay its creditors and engaging in tax evasion.

The Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings in its grounds for winding up the company argues that KCM was being managed in a manner detrimental to the interests of the government and had failed to carry out mining operations in accordance with the approved mining plan.

The petitioner contended that since the respondent commenced operations in 2004, it has only declared total dividends of US$58 million out of which it has refused, neglected or ignored to pay around $10 million which was declared sometime in 2013 despite the sum having been accounted for in the financial statements.

ZCCM-IH also accuses KCM of engaging in massive tax evasion through transfer mispricing and other unscrupulous means.

It said that KCM was insolvent and had failed to pay outstanding invoices to suppliers and contractors when they fall due.

ZCCM-IH added that the mining firm’s operations were not environmentally friendly or sustainable and to that effect, it has polluted sources in the vicinity of the mining area, especially the Kafue River.

However, the winding up proceedings of KCM have been suspended by the Lusaka High Court pending an appeal by Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited before the Court of Appeal in which it is challenging justice Annessie Banda-Bobo’s decision to deny Vedanta’s application to refer parties to arbitration.