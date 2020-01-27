END GOVT FUNDING, SIMATAA URGES FAZ

[By Bright Tembo]

VETERAN football administrator Simataa Simataa has told the Football Association of Zambia to break its financial umbilical code with government if they don’t want political interference.

He also says the Andrew Kamanga executive tenure ends on March 19, 2020.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Simataa who has been banned for life by FAZ said there is no way the government cannot interfere with FAZ when Football House spends government money.

He said FAZ should raise enough money to pay their coaches.

“Government gets my money and your money as tax and gives it to the association and if the Football Association of Zambia wants complete break of political interference, let them break the financial umbilical code with government. From now onwards let them raise enough money to pay their coaches, they should raise enough money to pay the national team, and all its expenses,” he urged.

“Without that how do you expect a responsible government to keep quiet? When taxpayers’ money is likely to be misused, the government is being accused of interference on what? What areas have you heard government speak about? On the recruitment of the coach? Because they are a part of it, who is paying the other part – it’s the government they are part of that transaction.”

He has however urged the Football Association of Zambia to put the association into normalisation and hold elections sometime in June.

“I want a free and fair elections once the council meets. It must be resolved by the council of FAZ to put up a normalisation committee and postpone these elections,” he said. “That normalisation committee should be given two tasks. Number one to look at the affairs of FAZ, number two, to insure that the rules and regulations are correct. Number three to prepare for the next election. It can be in June, what’s the hurry? And these people will be out of office on the 19 (March), they can join the others in what they are doing.

“By the way if it comes from the (FAZ) Council itself even FIFA respects the decision. Don’t think in any way that FIFA will say no, they will respect that, they don’t like the normalisation but sometimes they are a solution and Zambia is in that crisis.”

Meanwhile, Simataa said he expects the FAZ executive led by Andrew Kamanga to function up to midnight of the 19th March 2020.

“We expect the executive to function up to midnight of 19 March 2020. They have acknowledged it themselves, so on 20th (March), FAZ will not have an executive. In case you are sitting there and wondering what will happen, there is no vacuum, I repeat there is no vacuum because the general secretary of FAZ will take over the affairs of FAZ and eight days later, there is a meeting to elect new office barriers,” said Simataa. “So there is no vacuum and we don’t expect anybody to be referred as so and so of FAZ, you should include the word former on the 20th March.”