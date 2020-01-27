If the UPND takes over, PF will be in big problems – Evans

WE will be in big problems if the UPND wins, Southern Province PF chairperson Lawrence Evans tells Vice-President Inonge Wina.

Evans also asked Vice-President Wina to tell Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale to stop working in isolation from party structures.

Speaking when Vice-President Wina addressed PF cadres and received over 80 defectors from various opposition political parties on Saturday, Evans called for unity in the ruling party.

“If the UPND takes over, I think we we will be in big problems. So we should not give them a chance,” Evans told the Vice-President.

The former deputy tourism and arts minister said he was only informed by Hamukale about the meeting at the Hostels Board’s Livingstone Lodge at 13:00 hours.

Evans who expressed surprise that the PF was receiving defectors from the opposition UPND said the trend by Hamukale was making the PF’s job very difficult.

“I think normally, when we don’t unite as members of the party, we will just make your job very difficult. Just like the President is always preaching on unity, nobody should claim to be the longest serving member of the PF party. The moment we start doing that, we will be chasing away members from joining us,” Evans said.

The former Livingstone member of parliament, who spoke in an unusual low tone, asked Vice-President Wina to compel Hamukale to work with the party structures.

“As provincial chairman, I was only told hours before this meeting. Let me just ask mum, while you are here, I would like to ask the provincial minister, to work with us, Ba Hamukale, let us work together,” he appealed.

“Like these defectors, I was not aware of it until you told me at 13:00 hours that there will be defections. These are things that make us start pulling each other in wrong directions. So we shouldn’t be doing things like that.”

Evans urged the party to prepare for the 2021 general elections which he said would not be easy.

“I think you know that we are going towards elections, 2021 is nearby and there will be a convention. So we need to be geared by June. We must stand united, together as we all say we are adopting President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as our sole candidate for 2021 elections,” Evans said.

Among the defectors received by the Vice-President were a former Radio Musi-oa-Tunya Tonga section presenter, Shepherd Siachilunda, and former UPND district vice chairman Lutangu Fwanyanga.

Present in the meeting were Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe, minister in the office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri, Hamukale as well as PF member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe.