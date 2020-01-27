Let them get NRCs

What’s wrong with helping youths who have attained the age of sixteen to get national registration cards?
It’s a legal requirement for every Zambian citizen who has attained the age of sixteen to obtain a national registration card.
And moreover, without a national registration card, it is very difficult for one to operate in this country. Without a national registration card one cannot get employment; one can’t access loans, fertilizers and other agricultural support facilities. Without a national registration card one cannot register as a voter or as a candidate in any election.
And it should be the aim of government to ensure that every citizen who has attained the age of sixteen gets a national registration card so that when they reach eighteen years of age they can register as voters and participate in the country’s democratic processes. We should aim for maximum voter registration and voter turnout in all parts of our country.
If this is so, what is Edify Hamukale’s worry with those he is accusing of coercing youths to obtain national registration cards ahead of the yet to be announced voter registration exercise?
Sometimes we burn our spleens on things that don’t really matter. There are many important things in Southern Province on which Hamukale should spend his energies than trying to stop the unstoppable. Whether he likes it or not these youths will get national registration cards and eventually register as voters. They will be on the voters register to vote out his masters, his appointing authorities. This is what is worrying Hamukale. But there’s nothing he can do about it. These youths have a right to obtain national registration cards if they are sixteen and register as voters if they are eighteen.
And they shouldn’t cheat themselves that it is only Southern Province where they will be voted out. Things are changing very fast and soon there will be no safe place or stronghold for them – not even Eastern Province!
It is important for them to face reality, accept it and respond to it reasonably.
