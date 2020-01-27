Mpondela questions NSCZ awards

ELIAS Mpondela has wondered how possible it is that Sydney Siame can win as the Sports Man of the Year but his coach and the leaders that found the money for camping and competitions for Sydney to win all lose.

“On reflection, how are winners chosen for awards by the NSCZ Award Selection Panel? How is it possible that Sydney Siame can win as the Sports Man of the Year but his coach and the leaders that found the money for camping and competitions for Sydney to win all lose?” Mpondela, the Zambia athletics president, asked. “Did Sydney Siame who admittedly deserved to win the Award for Sports Man of the Year 2019 secure his achievements from a vacuum? When a football team is not performing anywhere in the world including Zambia, it’s the coach who gets fired first and management questioned or petitioned later! This is the Same in athletics.”

Mpondela said he cried for the hard working coach Douglas Kalembo whose life since he returned from the USA to Zambia in 2013 has been on the track.

“He has trained and taken both Mupopo Kabange to the IAAF (now World Athletics) World Championships and Olympic Games and yet not recognised or awarded! Douglas Kalembo, your athletics family recognises your great leadership and performance on the track and will reward you,” said Mpondela.

“Keep your eyes focused on the road to Tokyo 2020 and the World Athletics Championships in Nairobi and the African (CAA) Championships in Algeria later in the year. After all it’s through your work and sacrifice that Zambia and ZA have the only qualifier, to-date, for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games through Sydney Siame known as ‘monsi by some of us and SIDO by others!”