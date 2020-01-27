Mwanza says only decent work can promote inclusive economic growth

ONLY decent work can promote sustained and inclusive economic growth, says Livingstone acting district administrative officer Hellen Mwanza.

And National Union of Aviation and Allied Workers (NUAAW) president Happy Phiri says without workers’ education on labour matters there can be confrontations at work places.

Addressing newly elected Bushtracks NUAAW branch officials during an induction workshop under the theme: ‘Empowering knowledge to branch officials’ at Lilamono lodge, Mwanza said decent work entails workers must be in secure and fairly paid employment.

“The theme underscores the reality facing the workers as they strive to secure decent working conditions. Only decent work can promote sustained and inclusive economic growth. Your members need decent salaries, full employment, social protection and rights at work,” Mwanza said.

She added that she was aware of the challenges facing employees that NUAAW represents such as prolonged periods for negotiations, low wages, threats of dismissal, delayed remittance of pension contributions and casualisation.

Mwanza, who is also the district labour officer, said union leaders were key to promoting dialogue and enhanced improved working conditions for members.

And Phiri said NUAAW has introduced a pension scheme with Madison Insurance to benefit its workers upon retirement.

He also revealed that NUAAW had created a cooperative that would help support members with small loans.

Phiri said it was sad that some employers were denying their workers the right to belong to a union of their choice.

“This leads to frustrations among workers as well as low productivity at the place of work. Enough is enough, one day workers will be freed,” said Phiri.

Bushtracks NUAAW branch chairman Francis Chileka said his union, which affiliated to the national aviation labour movement last September would strive to do the best in labour matters despite being new.

“We may face challenges but with the help of the national leadership we will do the best,” said Chileka.