Nakacinda foils MMD’s ‘attempt to grab party vehicles from his residence’

FOUR MMD officials were yesterday arrested by Kafue police after their attempt to grab an alleged party vehicle at Raphael Nakacinda’s residence was foiled.

Meanwhile, Nakacinda, a nominated member of parliament and a one-time disputed MMD national secretary, says there is no property, “in essence, that I’m holding on to.”

The four MMD members who were arrested are Lusaka Province chairman Francis Chate, Friday Chipasha and two others only identified as Jack and Mbesuma.

A Toyota Hilux, registration ABZ 6146, arrived in High Cost – Concrete residential area in Kafue where Nakacinda’s house is located around 09:30 hours.

But under a minute, the place turned into a showy arena as a horde of people emerged from Nakacinda’s house, to counter.

Armed police, after a few minutes later, drove to Nakacinda’s house before taking the quartet to Kafue Police Station.

Nakacinda drove there, too.

At the police station, the four were handcuffed at taken away.

The ABZ 6146 Toyota Hilux was impounded at Kafue Police Station.

After emerging from the police station, Nakacinda was asked to comment about the incident and he said: “I want to assume that what happened today is as a result of Dr [Nevers] Mumba’s address where he had instigated cadres to come and harass me on the understanding that he should prevent me from expressing myself over issues to do with MMD.”

He indicated that no citizen in Zambia had the right to take the law in their own hands.

“I am armed at my home! If I wanted I would have come and shoot at sight. But I can’t do that because I can’t take the law in my own hands. That’s how I called the police…” Nakacinda said.

“We were in Luangwa yesterday (on Saturday) and we got information that they had attempted to organise themselves to come and disrupt our meeting in Luangwa. Every citizen has the right to assemble, freedom of speech and obviously, it is in public domain that we are interested parties when it comes to MMD matters.”

He added that he was shocked when he saw: “Nevers Mumba’s thugs that he is using to harass people.”

“When they came, neighbours and some of the colleagues that come to see me and consult with me over some programme we are having this coming week, they were prevented from entering the house. I immediately called the police and the police came and apprehended them,” Nakacinda explained.

“What is sad, for me, is that we are beginning to degenerate in our politicking to levels where we want to start inconveniencing one another in homes. I can just imagine how Dr Mumba would feel if I decided today to go and play my politics at his house.”

Nakacinda said he was preparing to go to Church when the incident started to play out.

“I usually come to Kafue every weekend because of my economic activities that are here and my farm is here. But all I can say is that thuggery must be condemned with the contempt it deserves. In every issue, no matter how robust you may be, there must always be a silver line of civility,” he said.

“I don’t think the route that Dr Mumba is taking is going to yield anything. Moreover, he is a pastor. On a Sunday, we expect the Holy Spirit to prevail over him and conduct himself a better way.”

Meanwhile, Nakacinda said if it’s MMD officials who have party vehicles, then Mumba must “be comfortable, “if at all he is MMD president.”

“There is no property, in essence, that I’m holding on to. The only thing is that I held the position of national secretary and in executing my duties as national secretary, we did, during the campaigns of 2016, distribute vehicles to MMD officials,” explained Nakacinda.

“So, if Dr Mumba wants vehicles retrieved from MMD officials, who is he going to work with? If it’s MMD officials who have all those vehicles, then he must be comfortable, if at all he is MMD president. They (MMD vehicles) are not at my house, at my farm, at my village [but] in the hands of officials.”