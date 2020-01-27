Patronage in the civil service is dangerous – VJ

VERNON Mwaanga says citizens must not be made to fear public servants.

The veteran politician says it is the public servants who are supposed to fear the people they serve.

He recalls that there was a time when civil servants sat for exams in general orders, financial regulations etc, before they could be considered for promotion.

Mwaanga noted that today there were far too many political cadres being appointed to important civil service positions, including permanent secretaries, who are the controlling officers in their respective ministries.

He said appointments into senior civil service positions based on political affiliation reduces levels of efficiency in the administration of government and introduces patronage.

Mwaanga said senior civil servants fail to advise their political masters on the dos and don’ts for fear of losing their jobs.

“It becomes a matter of self-preservation. Nearly all the professional civil servants I have talked to over the years, are demoralised and demotivated, because they feel overlooked and marginalised when it comes to senior civil service appointments and even promotions,” he noted, in a statement. “Consequently, we now have two categories of public servants namely “civil servants ” who are the true professionals and what is being referred to sarcastically in civil service corridors as “evil servants” who are the political party cadres brought into the public service in the last few years.”

Mwaanga said it was important for public servants to understand and recognise that they were servants of the people they serve and not their masters.

“They are supposed to be responsive and accountable to the people they serve. In order for them to fully understand their roles, they must possess sound knowledge of basic administrative procedures, laws and policies they are supposed to implement,” he said. “This becomes very noticeable when there is a change of government and new policies are introduced to replace old ones. This was evident in 1991, when MMD replaced UNIP and came up with a multiparty government. There was confusion among civil servants as they struggled to adjust. Patronage in the civil service is dangerous and has sometimes led to a situation where civil servants behave arrogantly, threaten and even feel more important than the people they are supposed to serve. Their loyalty is to their appointing authority. When citizens visit government offices and genuinely seek information or assistance, they must be well received and treated with respect.”

Mwaanga said the role and importance of the civil service in matters of governance and service delivery to the people, should not be underestimated.

He said the civil service was the implementation arm of policy decisions made by the government of the day.

“It is therefore supposed to be professional and non-partisan in a genuinely democratic environment. There was a time when our civil service was very highly regarded, not only in Africa, but the world at large,” said Mwaanga.

“That is no longer the case today, because the civil service has become too politicised.”