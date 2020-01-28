2021 elections will be a matter of life and death, fears Tembo

SEAN Tembo says an election must not only be credible, free and fair but must also be perceived as such by the majority key stakeholders as well as ordinary members of the public.

Tembo, leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), said with regard the upcoming 2021 general election, the perception of a credible, free and fair electoral process is even more important than the reality.

In a statement, Tembo said in the eyes of a reasonable observer, the entire electoral process must be seen to be credible and capable of producing a free and fair electoral outcome.

“The electoral process includes any and all activities that lead up to the actual poll day together with any and all electoral activities after the poll day. For example, the selection of where to print ballot papers, the selection of who must print ballot papers, how those ballot papers will be transported, stored, distributed et cetera, is a key part of the entire electoral process. Each and every ballot paper printed must not only be accounted for but must be seen to be accounted for in the eyes of key stakeholders and the general public,” he said. “For accountability to be attained, this entire process must be transparent. Accountability cannot be attained where a process is shrouded in secrecy or obscurity.”

Tembo said the process of selecting a preferred bidder to print ballot papers “cannot, should not and must not be based on the common procurement guidelines used to purchase toilet paper for the office!”

He further said in procuring who and where to print ballot papers, the overriding consideration must be a package that produces the greatest level of transparency, accountability and acceptance by key stakeholders and the general members of the public.

The PeP leader added that from the onset, the decision of who and where to print ballot papers must have been a product of consensus among key stakeholders with the issue of transparency and accountability being an overriding consideration in arriving at the decision.

“In the premises above, the decision of who and where to print ballot papers for a general election is a special type of procurement where the overriding consideration must not be the usual commercial considerations used in the procurement of ordinary goods and services, no. When we talk about ‘key stakeholders’, we mean the political parties which are contesting the 2021 general elections, the civil-society, faith-based, community-based and related non-governmental organisations that have an interest in Zambia’s governance and wish to monitor the 2021 general elections etcetera,” Tembo said.

He regretted that contrary to the overhead principles, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) decided to adopt a simplistic and casual approach to the printing of ballot papers by putting commercial considerations above credibility, accountability and transparency considerations.

Tembo noted with regret that in the minds of ECZ, they see no reason to differentiate the approach to the procurement of ballot papers for a general election and the procurement of toilet paper for their bathrooms.

“They’re both paper anyway! If ECZ had the presence of mind to be able to differentiate the importance of general election ballot papers, who prints them and where, they would have incorporated the concerns of key stakeholders in the decision making process. It is beyond question that the upcoming general elections next year will be a matter of life and death for most key stakeholders. The stakes are high, very, very high. As the constitutionally appointed referee for the 2021 general elections, as with all elections, the ECZ, has a duty and responsibility to not only be impartial in handling the electoral process but to be seen to be impartial in the eyes of ordinary and reasonable members of the public. Here again, the perception is more important than the reality…whatever that reality might be,” he said.

Tembo noted that if the conduct of the Electoral Commission of Zambia in handling the electoral process was such that the general public perceive it to be biased in favour of the ruling Patriotic Front, the general public would not accept an elections outcome that is in favour of the ruling PF, even if the PF was to genuinely win.

He said there was no question that the resultant chaos and conflict that would ostensibly arise from disputed election results would undermine national security.

“All this [is] because ECZ in its unfettered arrogance and infinite incompetence unilaterally decided that some company in Dubai will print ballot papers and that it will not sponsor observers from key stakeholders to assure the apparent credibility of the ballot printing exercise in particular and the electoral process in general,” Tembo said.

He said for as long as the general public perceive ECZ as not being impartial but an extension of the ruling PF that is hell-bent on manipulating the electoral process in order to tilt the scales in favour of the ruling PF and to the detriment of the opposition, then the general public will not see the 2021 general elections outcome as credible, free and fair.

“Perhaps the question that we need to ask is; how much is ECZ saving in taxpayers’ money by refusing to sponsor representatives of key stakeholders to observe the ballot paper printing exercise? K10 million? K20 million? K50 million? K100 million? Is such an amount worth undermining the credibility of the electoral process for? Consequently, is such an amount worth potentially undermining our national security for in 2021, in case of an electoral dispute? If, God forbid, the 2021 general elections culminate into chaos and conflict, the Zambian people should know that the seeds of conflict were sown by the Electoral Commission of Zambia by failing to manage the electoral process in a manner that assures the general public of its impartiality.”

Tembo further said so far, based on “ECZ’s unreasonable conduct, its unfettered arrogance and infinite incompetence”, the elections body has successfully managed to portray itself not as a referee but as an additional player on the PF camp.

“Simply put it as a Diramba type of referee,” Tembo said.

He added that the Electoral Commission of Zambia still has a chance to act in a reasonable manner and regain a semblance of public acceptance.

“Our plea is that all is not lost yet. ECZ still has a chance to shed off its skin of unfettered arrogance and infinite incompetence and spread a gospel of impartiality. ECZ still has to chance to salvage its partisan image and metamorphose into an image of credibility, accountability and transparency. However, this can only happen when ECZ is able to differentiate the importance of ballot papers from toilet papers, despite the fact that both are papers,” said Tembo.

The ECZ has chorussed its stance not to sponsor people to monitor the printing ballot papers. It has now taunted those aggrieved by its decision to sue it if they want./SM