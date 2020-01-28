Amos, Soko, Walid plead not guilty to corruption

FORMER special assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda, former RTSA chief executive officer Zindaba Soko and Intelligent Mobility Solutions Board chairman Walid El Nahas have pleaded not guilty to corrupt practices involving US$11,000 and US$10,000.

This follows the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to authorise the state to prosecute Chanda and his co-accused on corrupt practices by a public officer and corrupt practices with a public officer.

When the matter came up for plea and possible commencement of trial, state advocate Sipholiano Phiri told the court that he was in receipt of instructions to prosecute the three.

Chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale read the charges of corrupt practices to Chanda, Soko and Nahas, which they said they understood but denied committing the offences.

Allegations in count one are that El Nahas between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019 corruptly gave US$10,000 to Soko, a public officer, namely director and chief executive officer of Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) as an inducement or reward in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA for the provision of advanced Road Safety Solutions and Services, a matter or transaction that concerns RTSA a public body.

It is alleged in the second count that El Nahas on the same dates corruptly gave US$11,000 to Chanda, a public officer, as an inducement or reward in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA for the provision of advanced Road Safety Solutions and Services, a matter or transaction that concerns RTSA a public body.

It is in the third count alleged that between August 1, 2017 and May 31, Soko corruptly received US$10,000 from El Nahas as an inducement to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA.

And in count five, Chanda is accused of corruptly receiving US$11,000 from El Nahas as an inducement to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA for the provision of advanced Road Safety Solutions and Services.

In other counts, Chanda and Soko are facing charges of being found in possession of property (money) suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It is alleged in the fourth count that Soko on the same dates possessed US$10,000 property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It is further alleged in count six that Chanda on August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019 possessed US$11,000 suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Earlier, the matter was stood down to 14:00 hours as Chanda was not before court on time, prompting Phiri to seek a short adjournment as he had another matter to prosecute before the High Court at 11:00 hours.

When the matter was called, only Soko and El Nahas appeared in the doc while Chanda was not there.

Phiri had to call Chanda’s lawyer Jonas Zimba who was seated in the Gallery to sit at the bar before he could address the court.

The state prosecutor informed magistrate Mwale that the state was ready to proceed but Chanda was not present.

In his response, Zimba made an application to address the court in chambers.

After recess, Chanda, in the company of his lawyer Zimba, hurriedly walked in the courtroom and took a seat awaiting the matter to be called.

When the case was called, Phiri asked to meet magistrate Mwale in chambers in order to brief him about certain issues.

“Before we can proceed, we would like to see the court in chambers again so that we bring certain issues to your attention,” Phiri said.

After recess, magistrate Mwale asked Chanda to exculpate himself for his late coming.

Chanda responded that he had a medical condition on Monday evening and his doctor asked him to return to the hospital on Tuesday morning for further examinations.

Magistrate Mwale asked Chanda if he was fit to stand trial to which he affirmed.

Phiri then made a formal application that the matter be stood down to 14:00 hours in order to allow him attend a matter before the High Court at 11:00 hours.

The defence could not object as they left the issue to the discretion of the court.

Magistrate Mwale granted the application by the state to have the matter adjourned to 14:00 hours.

Trial commences on March 18, this year.